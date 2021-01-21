The IntelliVue MX750 is the critical care workhorse of the IntelliVue family, covering a wide range of intensive care and anesthesia use cases and applications. Featuring direct access to hospital applications via HTML5, Citrix, and optional integrated PC, the monitor is also designed to support cybersecurity features such as node authentication, network data encryption, print report encryption and device data encryption, and includes a built-in RFID/NFC card reader.
IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors have been recognized with the prestigious iF Product Design Award. Designed with robustness and longevity in mind, they have been recognized as both patient- and user-friendly with a professional appearance. The iF Design Award recognizes manufacturers and designers for outstanding achievement in design.
People-focused design
Access comprehensive patient information
Integrated PC (iPC) option
The iPC expands your access to comprehensive patient information from sources such as IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA). And because the iPC uses a standard Windows® operating system, it is compatible with your IT environment, giving you access to clinical informatics solutions from across your hospital network.
2020 Australian Good Design Awards
IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors were recognized with the Australian Good Design Award in 2020. This Award showcases the very best in design and innovation to a worldwide audience and is recognized by the World Design Organization as Australias peak international design endorsement program.
2020 Successful Design Awards China
IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors were recognized with the 2020 Successful Design Award in China. This Award identifies and recognizes successful designs for the future and by connecting the Chinese design community with those in other countries.
2020 DFA Design for Asia Awards Bronze Award
IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors were recognized with the 2020 DFA Design for Asia Bronze Award for Hong Kong, in the Product & Industrial Design category. This award assesses the overall design excellence, innovation, usability, aesthetic, sustainability, impact in Asia, as well as commercial and societal success.
Delilver efficient and effective care
Simplify clinical workflow
The IntelliVue MX750 patient monitor conveniently bridges the clinical and IT worlds to simplify your workflflow for clinicians, by giving you integrated access to the solutions that help you deliver efficient and effective care. For example, it offers connectivity with a wide range of devices such as anesthesia machines and IV pumps.
Be alert to relevant clinical changes
Enhanced alarm management
Monitoring remains at the core of the IntelliVue MX750, with enhanced alarm management features that help you concentrate on relevant changes. Advanced Event Surveillance allows clinicians to create rule-based alerts to detect clinical conditions, while the system lets you easily customize alarms and transmit them through the hospital communication system.
Enhance your investment
Make the most of your EMR
The IntelliVue MX750 works to enhance your investment by helping reduce cost and complexity when connecting bedside devices to your EMR – and with the iPC to other clinical systems. If you are using the optional IntelliVue XDS software, you can even view the patient monitor remotely, while accessing the
patient’s record simultaneously on the EMR.
Maintain high levels of cybersecurity
Robust cybersecurity measures
It is vital to maintain robust cybersecurity while allowing clinicians to efficiently access information. The IntelliVue MX850 patient monitor offers capabilities including certificate-based node authentication and network data encryption, file system encryption, print report encryption, remote display data
encryption and remote control command encryption.
Extensive integration support
Support for a smooth integration
Alongside these technological features, we can also support you in integrating our solutions into your network. We can draw upon over 30 years of experience and expertise in the field of healthcare IT – meaning that whatever your integration challenges, we are ready and able to help meet your needs.
Access comprehensive patient information
Integrated PC (iPC) option
The iPC expands your access to comprehensive patient information from sources such as IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA). And because the iPC uses a standard Windows® operating system, it is compatible with your IT environment, giving you access to clinical informatics solutions from across your hospital network.
2020 Australian Good Design Awards
IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors were recognized with the Australian Good Design Award in 2020. This Award showcases the very best in design and innovation to a worldwide audience and is recognized by the World Design Organization as Australias peak international design endorsement program.
2020 Successful Design Awards China
IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors were recognized with the 2020 Successful Design Award in China. This Award identifies and recognizes successful designs for the future and by connecting the Chinese design community with those in other countries.
2020 DFA Design for Asia Awards Bronze Award
IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors were recognized with the 2020 DFA Design for Asia Bronze Award for Hong Kong, in the Product & Industrial Design category. This award assesses the overall design excellence, innovation, usability, aesthetic, sustainability, impact in Asia, as well as commercial and societal success.
Delilver efficient and effective care
Simplify clinical workflow
The IntelliVue MX750 patient monitor conveniently bridges the clinical and IT worlds to simplify your workflflow for clinicians, by giving you integrated access to the solutions that help you deliver efficient and effective care. For example, it offers connectivity with a wide range of devices such as anesthesia machines and IV pumps.
Be alert to relevant clinical changes
Enhanced alarm management
Monitoring remains at the core of the IntelliVue MX750, with enhanced alarm management features that help you concentrate on relevant changes. Advanced Event Surveillance allows clinicians to create rule-based alerts to detect clinical conditions, while the system lets you easily customize alarms and transmit them through the hospital communication system.
Enhance your investment
Make the most of your EMR
The IntelliVue MX750 works to enhance your investment by helping reduce cost and complexity when connecting bedside devices to your EMR – and with the iPC to other clinical systems. If you are using the optional IntelliVue XDS software, you can even view the patient monitor remotely, while accessing the
patient’s record simultaneously on the EMR.
Maintain high levels of cybersecurity
Robust cybersecurity measures
It is vital to maintain robust cybersecurity while allowing clinicians to efficiently access information. The IntelliVue MX850 patient monitor offers capabilities including certificate-based node authentication and network data encryption, file system encryption, print report encryption, remote display data
encryption and remote control command encryption.
Extensive integration support
Support for a smooth integration
Alongside these technological features, we can also support you in integrating our solutions into your network. We can draw upon over 30 years of experience and expertise in the field of healthcare IT – meaning that whatever your integration challenges, we are ready and able to help meet your needs.
Supplies and Consumables
A portfolio of more than 1,000 high quality single- and multiple-use medical supplies and consumables, validated and tested for heightened performance.
May not be available in all geographies, please see your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
