Philips’ next generation rotational IVUS catheter. With exceptional deliverability, it navigates through challenging lesions with ease. With 5F guide compatibility, it enables radial access and with 45 MHz high resolution image, it creates clear, crisp images for accurate vessel interpretation and lesion assessment.

Features
Philips provides choice of IVUS modalities and is the only company to offer digital and rotational devices for a variety of medical practices and divisions.

Philips provides choice of IVUS modalities and is the only company to offer digital and rotational devices for a variety of medical practices and divisions.

Philips provides choice of IVUS modalities and is the only company to offer digital and rotational devices for a variety of medical practices and divisions.
A 45 MHz frequency produces crisp, sharp imaging for dependable interpretation and assessment of vessel morphology.

A 45 MHz frequency produces crisp, sharp imaging for dependable interpretation and assessment of vessel morphology.

A 45 MHz frequency produces crisp, sharp imaging for dependable interpretation and assessment of vessel morphology.
Refinity fits through all 5F guide catheters and is radial access appropriate.

Refinity fits through all 5F guide catheters and is radial access appropriate.

Refinity fits through all 5F guide catheters and is radial access appropriate.
Refinity is designed to meet the needs of your most complex PCI cases. • Large 0.026 inch Asahi Intecc drive cable for enhanced pushability • Smooth proximal to midshaft transition • GlyDx hydrophilic coating for enhanced pushability and trackability • Soft and flexible tip facilitates distal access

Refinity is designed to meet the needs of your most complex PCI cases. • Large 0.026 inch Asahi Intecc drive cable for enhanced pushability • Smooth proximal to midshaft transition • GlyDx hydrophilic coating for enhanced pushability and trackability • Soft and flexible tip facilitates distal access

Refinity is designed to meet the needs of your most complex PCI cases. • Large 0.026 inch Asahi Intecc drive cable for enhanced pushability • Smooth proximal to midshaft transition • GlyDx hydrophilic coating for enhanced pushability and trackability • Soft and flexible tip facilitates distal access
Philips provides choice of IVUS modalities and is the only company to offer digital and rotational devices for a variety of medical practices and divisions.

Philips provides choice of IVUS modalities and is the only company to offer digital and rotational devices for a variety of medical practices and divisions.

Philips provides choice of IVUS modalities and is the only company to offer digital and rotational devices for a variety of medical practices and divisions.
A 45 MHz frequency produces crisp, sharp imaging for dependable interpretation and assessment of vessel morphology.

A 45 MHz frequency produces crisp, sharp imaging for dependable interpretation and assessment of vessel morphology.

A 45 MHz frequency produces crisp, sharp imaging for dependable interpretation and assessment of vessel morphology.
Refinity fits through all 5F guide catheters and is radial access appropriate.

Refinity fits through all 5F guide catheters and is radial access appropriate.

Refinity fits through all 5F guide catheters and is radial access appropriate.
Refinity is designed to meet the needs of your most complex PCI cases. • Large 0.026 inch Asahi Intecc drive cable for enhanced pushability • Smooth proximal to midshaft transition • GlyDx hydrophilic coating for enhanced pushability and trackability • Soft and flexible tip facilitates distal access

Refinity is designed to meet the needs of your most complex PCI cases. • Large 0.026 inch Asahi Intecc drive cable for enhanced pushability • Smooth proximal to midshaft transition • GlyDx hydrophilic coating for enhanced pushability and trackability • Soft and flexible tip facilitates distal access

Refinity is designed to meet the needs of your most complex PCI cases. • Large 0.026 inch Asahi Intecc drive cable for enhanced pushability • Smooth proximal to midshaft transition • GlyDx hydrophilic coating for enhanced pushability and trackability • Soft and flexible tip facilitates distal access
Specifications

Catheter size specs
Catheter size specs
Compatible guide catheter
  • 5 F (ID ≥ 0.056")
Compatible guidewire
  • 0.014”
Outer shaft diameter
  • 3.0 F
Scanner diameter
  • 14 mm
Working length
  • 135 mm
Tip-to-tranducer length
  • 20.5 mm
Ordering information
  • Part # 89900
Compatible guide catheter
  • 5 F (ID ≥ 0.056")
Compatible guidewire
  • 0.014”
  • Data on file at Philips. Bench testing was conducted with three rotational IVUS catheters: Refinity, Revolution, Opticross through a tortuous model.
  • Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
  • Refinity is distributed by InterMed in New Zealand.

