For over 20 years Philips has led the way in physiology, putting patients first through continuous innovation. Now introducing our 10ᵗʰ generation physiology wire: Verrata Plus.

Features
iFR modality
iFR modality simplifies workflow

iFR modality simplifies workflow

iFR modality simplifies workflow by providing a hyperemia-free measurement to assess lesion significance in as few as five heartbeats. Philips’ proprietary iFR modality has a robust body of clinical evidence with over 9000 patients in numerous studies and peer-reviewed journal articles.

iFR modality simplifies workflow by providing a hyperemia-free measurement to assess lesion significance in as few as five heartbeats. Philips’ proprietary iFR modality has a robust body of clinical evidence with over 9000 patients in numerous studies and peer-reviewed journal articles.

iFR modality simplifies workflow by providing a hyperemia-free measurement to assess lesion significance in as few as five heartbeats. Philips’ proprietary iFR modality has a robust body of clinical evidence with over 9000 patients in numerous studies and peer-reviewed journal articles.
Fractional Flow Reserve
Fractional Flow Reserve measurement

Fractional Flow Reserve measurement

Various clinical studies demonstrate that physiologic lesion assessment by FFR to guide routine PCI is superior to current angiography guided treatment. This measured ratio represents the potential decrease in coronary flow distal to the coronary stenosis.

Various clinical studies demonstrate that physiologic lesion assessment by FFR to guide routine PCI is superior to current angiography guided treatment. This measured ratio represents the potential decrease in coronary flow distal to the coronary stenosis.

Various clinical studies demonstrate that physiologic lesion assessment by FFR to guide routine PCI is superior to current angiography guided treatment. This measured ratio represents the potential decrease in coronary flow distal to the coronary stenosis.
Frontline Tip
Familiar frontline tip

Familiar frontline tip

Verrata Plus has an industry standard flat-tip construction for easy shaping and shape retention, and a comparable tip load with workhorse coronary guide wires.

Verrata Plus has an industry standard flat-tip construction for easy shaping and shape retention, and a comparable tip load with workhorse coronary guide wires.

Verrata Plus has an industry standard flat-tip construction for easy shaping and shape retention, and a comparable tip load with workhorse coronary guide wires.
Easily Disconnect & Reconnect
Quickly disconnect, reliably reconnect

Quickly disconnect, reliably reconnect

The ability to disconnect easily and reliably reconnect is one of the most impressive features of the Verrata Plus pressure guide wire. Also, the pressure guide wire allows free wire rotation when connected.*

The ability to disconnect easily and reliably reconnect is one of the most impressive features of the Verrata Plus pressure guide wire. Also, the pressure guide wire allows free wire rotation when connected.*

The ability to disconnect easily and reliably reconnect is one of the most impressive features of the Verrata Plus pressure guide wire. Also, the pressure guide wire allows free wire rotation when connected.*
Specifications

Model - 10185 P
Model - 10185 P
Length
  • 185 cm
Tip
  • Straight tip
Model - 10185JP
Model - 10185JP
Length
  • 185 cm
Tip
  • J-tip
Model - 10300 P
Model - 10300 P
Length
  • 300 cm
Tip
  • Straight tip
Model - 10300JP
Model - 10300JP
Length
  • 300 cm
Tip
  • J-tip
  • *Data on file
  • *Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
  • Verrata Plus is distributed by InterMed in New Zealand.

