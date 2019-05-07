The IntraSight applications platform is where imaging, physiology, co-registration* and software all come together to clearly identify coronary and peripheral artery disease, and allow for more optimized treatment plans. IntraSight is built on a new foundational platform designed to meet the evolving needs of your lab today and tomorrow.
Smart, simple and seamless
Provide superior care
Designed to meet the evolving needs of lab
Seamlessly integrate into lab
Philips ecosystem advantage
Full procedural control
Intuitive Demonstration Mode
iFR reduces procedural time and costs per patient¹,²
IVUS helps with disease assessment
Understand patient anatomy and disease
iFR Co-registration helps plan treatment strategy
Go beyond the angiogram
Quickly determine procedural objectives
Smart, simple and seamless
Provide superior care
Designed to meet the evolving needs of lab
Seamlessly integrate into lab
Philips ecosystem advantage
Full procedural control
Intuitive Demonstration Mode
iFR reduces procedural time and costs per patient¹,²
IVUS helps with disease assessment
Understand patient anatomy and disease
iFR Co-registration helps plan treatment strategy
Go beyond the angiogram
Quickly determine procedural objectives
|System input
|
|Monitor
|
|Workstation
|
|Workstation
|
|Monitor
|
|Control pad (optional)
|
|Connection box
|
|Touch screen module with articulating tableside mount
|
|Control room controller
|
|Processor
|
|Hard drive capacity
|
|DICOM services supported
|
|Memory
|
|Digital archiving capacity
|
|IntraSight 7 configuration
|
|IntraSight 5 configuration
|
|System input
|
|Monitor
|
|Workstation
|
|Monitor
|
|System input
|
|Monitor
|
|Workstation
|
|Workstation
|
|Monitor
|
|Control pad (optional)
|
|Connection box
|
|Touch screen module with articulating tableside mount
|
|Control room controller
|
|Processor
|
|Hard drive capacity
|
|DICOM services supported
|
|Memory
|
|Digital archiving capacity
|
|IntraSight 7 configuration
|
|IntraSight 5 configuration
|
The SyncVision precision guidance system is suitable with IntraSight and Core Integrated interventional platforms and streamlines lesion assessment, simplifies vessel sizing and enables precise therapy delivery all while integrating seamlessly in daily workflows in interventional suites of choice.
View product
The Eagle Eye Platinum digital IVUS catheter is the #1 choice of physicians for intravascular imaging (in the US).* As a unique plug-and-play intravascular imaging catheter it is designed for ease of use and deliverability. Features include a soft tapered tip, GlyDx hydrophilic coating for increased lubricity, a long, rapid exchange lumen for improved pushability, three radiopaque markers, and compatibility with SyncVision for co-registration with angiography.
View product
The Eagle Eye Platinum ST digital IVUS catheter offers a 2.5 mm tip-to-imaging distance designed to assess more of the vessel than standard catheters by providing a closer visualization of highly stenosed lesions and distal anatomy. The short tip catheter fits through all 5F guides and has all features of our top-selling Eagle Eye Platinum model, including plug-and-play simplicity, three radiopaque markers, GlyDx hydrophilic coating, and SyncVision compatibility.*
View product
