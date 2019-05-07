Search terms

IntraSight

Interventional applications platform

The IntraSight applications platform is where imaging, physiology, co-registration* and software all come together to clearly identify coronary and peripheral artery disease, and allow for more optimized treatment plans. IntraSight is built on a new foundational platform designed to meet the evolving needs of your lab today and tomorrow.

Built on a new foundational platform, IntraSight provides more information through iFR/FFR and IVUS modalities in conjunction with the angiogram to provide superior patient care, deliver an outstanding user experience and optimize lab performance.

Built on a new foundational platform, IntraSight provides more information through iFR/FFR and IVUS modalities in conjunction with the angiogram to provide superior patient care, deliver an outstanding user experience and optimize lab performance.

Built on a new foundational platform, IntraSight provides more information through iFR/FFR and IVUS modalities in conjunction with the angiogram to provide superior patient care, deliver an outstanding user experience and optimize lab performance.
Built on a new foundational platform, IntraSight provides more information through iFR/FFR and IVUS modalities in conjunction with the angiogram to provide superior patient care, deliver an outstanding user experience and optimize lab performance.
IntraSight offers a comprehensive suite of clinically proven modalities to simplify complex interventions, increase the speed of routine procedures, reduce the cost of care and may help improve patient outcomes.

IntraSight offers a comprehensive suite of clinically proven modalities to simplify complex interventions, increase the speed of routine procedures, reduce the cost of care and may help improve patient outcomes.

IntraSight offers a comprehensive suite of clinically proven modalities to simplify complex interventions, increase the speed of routine procedures, reduce the cost of care and may help improve patient outcomes.
IntraSight offers a comprehensive suite of clinically proven modalities to simplify complex interventions, increase the speed of routine procedures, reduce the cost of care and may help improve patient outcomes.
IntraSight is built on a foundational platform capable of quickly adding new innovations to your lab, thus ensuring you always have our latest technologies to treat your patients.

IntraSight is built on a foundational platform capable of quickly adding new innovations to your lab, thus ensuring you always have our latest technologies to treat your patients.

IntraSight is built on a foundational platform capable of quickly adding new innovations to your lab, thus ensuring you always have our latest technologies to treat your patients.
IntraSight is built on a foundational platform capable of quickly adding new innovations to your lab, thus ensuring you always have our latest technologies to treat your patients.
Improve lab performance with seamless integration into any lab, efficient work flows and intuitive user controls. Increase case efficiency, save time and reduce errors with streamlined data flow and case management.

Improve lab performance with seamless integration into any lab, efficient work flows and intuitive user controls. Increase case efficiency, save time and reduce errors with streamlined data flow and case management.

Improve lab performance with seamless integration into any lab, efficient work flows and intuitive user controls. Increase case efficiency, save time and reduce errors with streamlined data flow and case management.
Improve lab performance with seamless integration into any lab, efficient work flows and intuitive user controls. Increase case efficiency, save time and reduce errors with streamlined data flow and case management.
Reduce procedure times when integrated with a Philips X-ray system and import patient information at the touch of a button.

Reduce procedure times when integrated with a Philips X-ray system and import patient information at the touch of a button.

Reduce procedure times when integrated with a Philips X-ray system and import patient information at the touch of a button.
Reduce procedure times when integrated with a Philips X-ray system and import patient information at the touch of a button.
Take full procedural control tableside with the all new touchscreen module (TSM) and run an entire case without breaking scrub.

Take full procedural control tableside with the all new touchscreen module (TSM) and run an entire case without breaking scrub.

Take full procedural control tableside with the all new touchscreen module (TSM) and run an entire case without breaking scrub.
Take full procedural control tableside with the all new touchscreen module (TSM) and run an entire case without breaking scrub.
Enable faster training, increase workflow confidence, and maintain staff proficiency with Demonstration Mode.

Enable faster training, increase workflow confidence, and maintain staff proficiency with Demonstration Mode.

Enable faster training, increase workflow confidence, and maintain staff proficiency with Demonstration Mode.
Enable faster training, increase workflow confidence, and maintain staff proficiency with Demonstration Mode.
Only iFR has clinically validated patient outcome data in the largest physiology studies ever conducted.¹,² Only iFR has been proven to save time and money per patient, on average, in the cath lab.¹,² iFR modality simplifies workflow by providing a hyperemia-free measurement to assess lesion significance in as few as five heartbeats.

Only iFR has clinically validated patient outcome data in the largest physiology studies ever conducted.¹,² Only iFR has been proven to save time and money per patient, on average, in the cath lab.¹,² iFR modality simplifies workflow by providing a hyperemia-free measurement to assess lesion significance in as few as five heartbeats.

Only iFR has clinically validated patient outcome data in the largest physiology studies ever conducted.¹,² Only iFR has been proven to save time and money per patient, on average, in the cath lab.¹,² iFR modality simplifies workflow by providing a hyperemia-free measurement to assess lesion significance in as few as five heartbeats.
Only iFR has clinically validated patient outcome data in the largest physiology studies ever conducted.¹,² Only iFR has been proven to save time and money per patient, on average, in the cath lab.¹,² iFR modality simplifies workflow by providing a hyperemia-free measurement to assess lesion significance in as few as five heartbeats.
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters - like luminal cross-sectional measurements - and helps aid in disease diagnosis. 74% of treatment strategies changed after IVUS was used.³

IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters - like luminal cross-sectional measurements - and helps aid in disease diagnosis. 74% of treatment strategies changed after IVUS was used.³

IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters - like luminal cross-sectional measurements - and helps aid in disease diagnosis. 74% of treatment strategies changed after IVUS was used.³
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters - like luminal cross-sectional measurements - and helps aid in disease diagnosis. 74% of treatment strategies changed after IVUS was used.³
Further understand patient anatomy and disease with iFR Co-registration.* Identify locations of iFR drops to better understand diffuse vs. focal disease and know where the regions causing ischemia are located.

Further understand patient anatomy and disease with iFR Co-registration.* Identify locations of iFR drops to better understand diffuse vs. focal disease and know where the regions causing ischemia are located.

Further understand patient anatomy and disease with iFR Co-registration.* Identify locations of iFR drops to better understand diffuse vs. focal disease and know where the regions causing ischemia are located.
Further understand patient anatomy and disease with iFR Co-registration.* Identify locations of iFR drops to better understand diffuse vs. focal disease and know where the regions causing ischemia are located.
Have confidence in your treatment decision with iFR Co-registration.* Understand the potential impact of a stent on the patient’s ischemia to estimate if implantation will meet the procedural objectives.

Have confidence in your treatment decision with iFR Co-registration.* Understand the potential impact of a stent on the patient’s ischemia to estimate if implantation will meet the procedural objectives.

Have confidence in your treatment decision with iFR Co-registration.* Understand the potential impact of a stent on the patient’s ischemia to estimate if implantation will meet the procedural objectives.
Have confidence in your treatment decision with iFR Co-registration.* Understand the potential impact of a stent on the patient’s ischemia to estimate if implantation will meet the procedural objectives.
Go beyond the angiogram to further understand patient anatomy and disease. Map the 3D vessel anatomy to the angiogram to understand precisely where the disease begins and ends with IVUS Co-registration.*

Go beyond the angiogram to further understand patient anatomy and disease. Map the 3D vessel anatomy to the angiogram to understand precisely where the disease begins and ends with IVUS Co-registration.*

Go beyond the angiogram to further understand patient anatomy and disease. Map the 3D vessel anatomy to the angiogram to understand precisely where the disease begins and ends with IVUS Co-registration.*
Go beyond the angiogram to further understand patient anatomy and disease. Map the 3D vessel anatomy to the angiogram to understand precisely where the disease begins and ends with IVUS Co-registration.*
With iFR and IVUS tri-registration* you can easily retrieve length measurements from combined IVUS, iFR and angiogram information to help determine the appropriate treatment strategy.

With iFR and IVUS tri-registration* you can easily retrieve length measurements from combined IVUS, iFR and angiogram information to help determine the appropriate treatment strategy.

With iFR and IVUS tri-registration* you can easily retrieve length measurements from combined IVUS, iFR and angiogram information to help determine the appropriate treatment strategy.
With iFR and IVUS tri-registration* you can easily retrieve length measurements from combined IVUS, iFR and angiogram information to help determine the appropriate treatment strategy.
Built on a new foundational platform, IntraSight provides more information through iFR/FFR and IVUS modalities in conjunction with the angiogram to provide superior patient care, deliver an outstanding user experience and optimize lab performance.

Built on a new foundational platform, IntraSight provides more information through iFR/FFR and IVUS modalities in conjunction with the angiogram to provide superior patient care, deliver an outstanding user experience and optimize lab performance.

Built on a new foundational platform, IntraSight provides more information through iFR/FFR and IVUS modalities in conjunction with the angiogram to provide superior patient care, deliver an outstanding user experience and optimize lab performance.
Built on a new foundational platform, IntraSight provides more information through iFR/FFR and IVUS modalities in conjunction with the angiogram to provide superior patient care, deliver an outstanding user experience and optimize lab performance.
IntraSight offers a comprehensive suite of clinically proven modalities to simplify complex interventions, increase the speed of routine procedures, reduce the cost of care and may help improve patient outcomes.

IntraSight offers a comprehensive suite of clinically proven modalities to simplify complex interventions, increase the speed of routine procedures, reduce the cost of care and may help improve patient outcomes.

IntraSight offers a comprehensive suite of clinically proven modalities to simplify complex interventions, increase the speed of routine procedures, reduce the cost of care and may help improve patient outcomes.
IntraSight offers a comprehensive suite of clinically proven modalities to simplify complex interventions, increase the speed of routine procedures, reduce the cost of care and may help improve patient outcomes.
IntraSight is built on a foundational platform capable of quickly adding new innovations to your lab, thus ensuring you always have our latest technologies to treat your patients.

IntraSight is built on a foundational platform capable of quickly adding new innovations to your lab, thus ensuring you always have our latest technologies to treat your patients.

IntraSight is built on a foundational platform capable of quickly adding new innovations to your lab, thus ensuring you always have our latest technologies to treat your patients.
IntraSight is built on a foundational platform capable of quickly adding new innovations to your lab, thus ensuring you always have our latest technologies to treat your patients.
Improve lab performance with seamless integration into any lab, efficient work flows and intuitive user controls. Increase case efficiency, save time and reduce errors with streamlined data flow and case management.

Improve lab performance with seamless integration into any lab, efficient work flows and intuitive user controls. Increase case efficiency, save time and reduce errors with streamlined data flow and case management.

Improve lab performance with seamless integration into any lab, efficient work flows and intuitive user controls. Increase case efficiency, save time and reduce errors with streamlined data flow and case management.
Improve lab performance with seamless integration into any lab, efficient work flows and intuitive user controls. Increase case efficiency, save time and reduce errors with streamlined data flow and case management.
Reduce procedure times when integrated with a Philips X-ray system and import patient information at the touch of a button.

Reduce procedure times when integrated with a Philips X-ray system and import patient information at the touch of a button.

Reduce procedure times when integrated with a Philips X-ray system and import patient information at the touch of a button.
Reduce procedure times when integrated with a Philips X-ray system and import patient information at the touch of a button.
Take full procedural control tableside with the all new touchscreen module (TSM) and run an entire case without breaking scrub.

Take full procedural control tableside with the all new touchscreen module (TSM) and run an entire case without breaking scrub.

Take full procedural control tableside with the all new touchscreen module (TSM) and run an entire case without breaking scrub.
Take full procedural control tableside with the all new touchscreen module (TSM) and run an entire case without breaking scrub.
Enable faster training, increase workflow confidence, and maintain staff proficiency with Demonstration Mode.

Enable faster training, increase workflow confidence, and maintain staff proficiency with Demonstration Mode.

Enable faster training, increase workflow confidence, and maintain staff proficiency with Demonstration Mode.
Enable faster training, increase workflow confidence, and maintain staff proficiency with Demonstration Mode.
Only iFR has clinically validated patient outcome data in the largest physiology studies ever conducted.¹,² Only iFR has been proven to save time and money per patient, on average, in the cath lab.¹,² iFR modality simplifies workflow by providing a hyperemia-free measurement to assess lesion significance in as few as five heartbeats.

Only iFR has clinically validated patient outcome data in the largest physiology studies ever conducted.¹,² Only iFR has been proven to save time and money per patient, on average, in the cath lab.¹,² iFR modality simplifies workflow by providing a hyperemia-free measurement to assess lesion significance in as few as five heartbeats.

Only iFR has clinically validated patient outcome data in the largest physiology studies ever conducted.¹,² Only iFR has been proven to save time and money per patient, on average, in the cath lab.¹,² iFR modality simplifies workflow by providing a hyperemia-free measurement to assess lesion significance in as few as five heartbeats.
Only iFR has clinically validated patient outcome data in the largest physiology studies ever conducted.¹,² Only iFR has been proven to save time and money per patient, on average, in the cath lab.¹,² iFR modality simplifies workflow by providing a hyperemia-free measurement to assess lesion significance in as few as five heartbeats.
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters - like luminal cross-sectional measurements - and helps aid in disease diagnosis. 74% of treatment strategies changed after IVUS was used.³

IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters - like luminal cross-sectional measurements - and helps aid in disease diagnosis. 74% of treatment strategies changed after IVUS was used.³

IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters - like luminal cross-sectional measurements - and helps aid in disease diagnosis. 74% of treatment strategies changed after IVUS was used.³
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters - like luminal cross-sectional measurements - and helps aid in disease diagnosis. 74% of treatment strategies changed after IVUS was used.³
Further understand patient anatomy and disease with iFR Co-registration.* Identify locations of iFR drops to better understand diffuse vs. focal disease and know where the regions causing ischemia are located.

Further understand patient anatomy and disease with iFR Co-registration.* Identify locations of iFR drops to better understand diffuse vs. focal disease and know where the regions causing ischemia are located.

Further understand patient anatomy and disease with iFR Co-registration.* Identify locations of iFR drops to better understand diffuse vs. focal disease and know where the regions causing ischemia are located.
Further understand patient anatomy and disease with iFR Co-registration.* Identify locations of iFR drops to better understand diffuse vs. focal disease and know where the regions causing ischemia are located.
Have confidence in your treatment decision with iFR Co-registration.* Understand the potential impact of a stent on the patient’s ischemia to estimate if implantation will meet the procedural objectives.

Have confidence in your treatment decision with iFR Co-registration.* Understand the potential impact of a stent on the patient’s ischemia to estimate if implantation will meet the procedural objectives.

Have confidence in your treatment decision with iFR Co-registration.* Understand the potential impact of a stent on the patient’s ischemia to estimate if implantation will meet the procedural objectives.
Have confidence in your treatment decision with iFR Co-registration.* Understand the potential impact of a stent on the patient’s ischemia to estimate if implantation will meet the procedural objectives.
Go beyond the angiogram to further understand patient anatomy and disease. Map the 3D vessel anatomy to the angiogram to understand precisely where the disease begins and ends with IVUS Co-registration.*

Go beyond the angiogram to further understand patient anatomy and disease. Map the 3D vessel anatomy to the angiogram to understand precisely where the disease begins and ends with IVUS Co-registration.*

Go beyond the angiogram to further understand patient anatomy and disease. Map the 3D vessel anatomy to the angiogram to understand precisely where the disease begins and ends with IVUS Co-registration.*
Go beyond the angiogram to further understand patient anatomy and disease. Map the 3D vessel anatomy to the angiogram to understand precisely where the disease begins and ends with IVUS Co-registration.*
With iFR and IVUS tri-registration* you can easily retrieve length measurements from combined IVUS, iFR and angiogram information to help determine the appropriate treatment strategy.

With iFR and IVUS tri-registration* you can easily retrieve length measurements from combined IVUS, iFR and angiogram information to help determine the appropriate treatment strategy.

With iFR and IVUS tri-registration* you can easily retrieve length measurements from combined IVUS, iFR and angiogram information to help determine the appropriate treatment strategy.
With iFR and IVUS tri-registration* you can easily retrieve length measurements from combined IVUS, iFR and angiogram information to help determine the appropriate treatment strategy.

Specifications

Power requirements
Power requirements
System input
  • 100, 120v, 220, 240VAC, 50/60Hz, 1000Va
Monitor
  • 100V – 240V 50/60Hz, 39W
Workstation
  • 100 – 240V, 50/60Hz, 825VA
Dimensions
Dimensions
Workstation
  • H=17", W=10", D=16.5"
Monitor
  • H=15"-19", W=15.8", D=9.7"
Control pad (optional)
  • H=2.75"-19", W=10.5", D=8.3"
Connection box
  • H=9.95", W=2.95",D=7.75"
Touch screen module with articulating tableside mount
  • H=7”, W=11.9”, D=9” Arm extends to a depth of 16.5” / 20” above the bedrail
Control room controller
  • H=5", W=15", D=10"
Processing and data storage
Processing and data storage
Processor
  • 1 CPU with 2.3GHz (Max turbo freq. of 3.2GHz) 12 core total, 2400 MHz BUS
Hard drive capacity
  • 1TB SSD SATA
DICOM services supported
  • DICOM worklist management, DICOM store
Memory
  • 32GB SD RAM
Digital archiving capacity
  • Local, DVD, DICOM Network (including Worklist management, DICOM Store)
Ordering Information
Ordering Information
IntraSight 7 configuration
  • IntraSight07
IntraSight 5 configuration
  • IntraSight05
  • 1. Davies JE, et al., Use of the Instantaneous Wave-free Ration or Fractional Flow Reserve in PCI. N Engl J Med. 2017 May 11;376(19):1824-1834.
  • 2. Patel M. “Cost-effectiveness of instantaneous wave-Free Ratio (iFR) compared with Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) to guide coronary revascularization decision making.” Late-breaking Clinical Trial presentation at ACC on March 10, 2018.
  • 3. Witzen B et al. Relationship Between Intravascular Ultrasound Guidance and Clinical Outcomes After Drug-Eluting Stents: The ADAPT-DES Study. Circulation 2014 Jan: 129,4;463-470.
  • * Co-registration tools available within IntraSight 7 configuration via SyncVision
  • Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.

