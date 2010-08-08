When both budget and quality matter, the choice is Efficia CM Series patient monitors. In tune with your needs, we offer a value range of patient monitors backed by our time-tested measurement algorithms.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Time-tested physiological measurements relied on for over 200 million patients every year
Reliable Philips Efficia consumables, available in cost-effective bundles or through a delivery service that helps simplify your ordering logistics
Solidly built and reliable, able to handle heavy workloads, physical knocks and electrostatic interference
Ready for plug-and-play connectivity to Philips Efficia central monitoring
Built-in HL7 connectivity to interface with hospital Information systems
Helping staff help patients
The real ROI in patient monitoring is in the quality of your patient care. Fifty years of patient monitoring experience has helped us to develop a close understanding of clinical workflows and staff needs. Using these insights we’ve designed Efficia monitors to be easy to use, so you can provide effective patient care.
Ready to use technology
Our intuitive Efficia user interface helps you get up and running quickly. Even clinicians with minimal experience are ready to use monitors after a ‘quick start’ session. Minimizing training time is vital, especially with temporary staff. And when you’re confident using equipment, you have more time for patient care.
Supporting your budget & meeting your needs
We understand how important ongoing costs are to your overall ROI. From the outset, we encourage you to work with us to define your exact needs. You can stay confident of your investment with warranties that keep support costs low as well as access to ongoing support from a local services team (ask your sales contact for details).
25.6 cm (10.1 in) LCD, with 5-wire resistive touch screen; 1280 active pixels/line, 800 active lines/frame
Electrical specifications
Power consumption
<lt/> 75 Watts
Mounting options
Roll stand
Optional
Wall mount, 10-inch
Optional
Bedrail hook
Optional
Electrical - IntelliBridge EC40/80
Internal power supply
100 VAC to 240 VAC; 50/60 Hz
Philips Efficia CM patient monitors offer our customers a choice of pulse oximetry with Philips SpO₂ or Masimo® or Masimo SET® SpO₂. Masimo products may not be available in all countries. Check with your local sales organization for details.
The Efficia CM series is not available in all geographies; please check with your Philips representative for more information.
The Efficia CM Series is not available for sale in North America.
