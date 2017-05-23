Boost your diagnostic confidence.
This quality based ceiling mounted digital X-ray system with a fixed or wireless detector, motorized auto-tracking, a fully digital workflow, and UNIQUE 2 image processing, delivers diagnostic quality images for fast, efficient exams.
DigitalDiagnost C50 offers the versatility necessary to address a broad range of clinical applications in a cost-effective manner. Smooth operation, the latest generation CSI wireless/fixed detectors, and cutting-edge post-processing features help assure comprehensive performance.
Extended clinical capability
Ease of operation
The ceiling suspended X-ray tube moves smoothly and manually into position. The vertical stand detector slides up/down and tilts a full 900 for easy horizontal exams. With vertical auto-tracking the motorized tube automatically follows the detector.
Diagnostic confidence
Philips UNIQUE 2 image processing uses next generation image processing software to provide superb images of all anatomical areas. UNIQUE 2 image processing delivers fast, outstanding digital images. It significantly improves image quality like more homogeneous black backgrounds, reduced
noise, and automatic enhancement of small details.
Quality digital X-ray images
Your choice of latest generation wireless or fixed detector is paired with built-in APRs for a high level of exposure accuracy, AEC for consistent image quality, multi-resolution image processing, and optional standard stitching capabilities, to provide you with superb image quality.
Patient focused workflow
Philips Eleva user interface offers technologists and radiologists the opportunity to personalize user settings to allow a smooth, patient-focused workflow with customizable presets and automation for excellent efficiency. The touch monitor allows technologists to work fast and with a minimum number of clicks.
Diagnostic confidence
Philips UNIQUE 2 image processing software provides superb images of all anatomical areas. Together with other identical premium image chain on DigitalDiagnost C50, UNIQUE 2 image processing delivers fast, outstanding digital images. It significantly improves image quality like more homogeneous black backgrounds, reduced noise, and automatic enhancement of small details.
Integrated dose management aids
You can easily check X-ray dose and perform accurate dose reporting with the built-in Dose Area Product (DAP) meter1. The manual collimator helps capture the area of interest only and avoids unnecessary radiation exposure to the patient. Optional grids enhance the contrast and quality of the image.
Proven reliability
DigitalDiagnost C50 pairs performance with ease-of-ownership. You enjoy the reliability of a proven Philips brand in a ceiling system that extends your clinical capacity, delivers strong ROI, and is supported by a global services network.
SkyPlate E
Philips latest digital fixed detector and the wireless portable detector SkyPlate E feature high image quality to the system at a low X-ray dose with high detective quantum efficiency (DQE) and modular transfer function (MTF). You also benefit from extended configuration and budget flexibility thanks to table and vertical stand trays for the large wireless portable detector.
Ease of operation
Diagnostic confidence
Quality digital X-ray images
Patient focused workflow
Diagnostic confidence
Integrated dose management aids
Proven reliability
SkyPlate E
