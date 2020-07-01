PerformanceBridge Practice

Drive transformative change across departments and enterprise-wide with a full business intelligence solution that enables practice management via one common data platform and collaborative advisory support from experts with deep healthcare experience.
With our flexible analytics tool and ongoing Solution Advisor support, we can help determine or prioritize what is most important for you, your department and your team, and build the views and insights to data that will be most effective.
Unify data, unlock actionable information and enable continuous improvement. View a brief demo of the user experience.*
* Sample data shown for reference only.
Practice unifies your data and makes it accessible, reliable and actionable, so you can make meaningful business decisions to drive improvement. The flexibility to bring together a virtually limitless set of data sources to create dynamic, customizable and sharable reports and dashboards with multiple interrelated visuals, sets this offering apart from other data analytics solutions. Practice goes beyond the baseline to present interrelated KPI visuals that automatically update –whenever any filters or drill downs are applied to a specific metric or dashboard, the same will apply to subsequent dashboards– offering the discoverability of new insights that would otherwise remain unknown or disregarded.
Flexible and fully customizable
Configurable reports
Sophisticated visualizations
Expert analysis and support
The ongoing support from our Solution Advisors –experts with deep healthcare experience– offers an additional key advantage to our customer relationships as we’re able to collaborate in meaningful ways that enable continuous improvement and drive the business impact of performance improvement projects.
Based on your needs, we’ll work with you to identify which services will best compliment your solutions and help you make progress toward your goals.
Data-driven decision making focused on patient experience
Radiology services in a value-based industry
Identify and prioritize opportunities for performance improvement in radiology
