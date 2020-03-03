With clinical context in their hands, caregivers at Isala Women and Children’s Hospital can make an informed decision to respond to an alarm, escalate to a colleague or rule it non-actionable.
Visual and audible alarms in critical care environments can be a contributor to medical errors, and can cause unnecessary stress and burden on caregivers and patients.1 Some caregivers are flooded with 150 to 350 alarm conditions per patient per day2. The result can include staff burnout and lost productivity, as well as unnecessary patient transfers to the ICU and extended lengths of stay.3
Philips alarm management solution offers a breadth of options for improvement, depending on the needs and goals of your organization. We provide different tiers of engagement level, depending on your need:
Tier 1: Getting started
As you start using Philips solutions, it is vital that you and your teams quickly get up to speed. Our introduction-level offering provides you with a solid learning foundation – empowering you to use your new solutions correctly, effectively and with confidence.
Benefits:
Enabling technologies:
Tier 2: Program enhancement
To enhance your program, we go beyond the basics to work closely with you in designing a solution that complements your workflow and supports you in focusing on what’s really important: your patients.
Benefits:
Enabling technologies:
Tier 3: Continuous improvement
Through our most advanced service offering, we evaluate the main challenges you’re currently facing, and make strategic recommendations for both change management and technical capabilities—including capturing data from sources beyond just monitors to give a more holistic view.
Benefits:
Enabling technologies:
Health systems who can benefit from a Philips solution will leverage equipment, technologies and clinical expertise. Philips alarm management is available to customers where alarms are:
Environmental and process assessments, coupled with technology, can drive workflow enhancements and achieve KPI improvements.
Standardized reporting and dashboards are analyzed and provided to support the observational findings and build recommendations.
Recommendations based on data collected are implemented, supported and re-assessed to facilitate “before and after” measurements.
