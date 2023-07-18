Every day you navigate some of life’s most challenging situations amidst the complexities of modern healthcare. Your work inspires us to develop more seamless solutions – to help you decide, guide, treat, and then confirm the right care, for every patient, in real time.
Today, the Philips portfolio of image-guided therapy (IGT) solutions uniquely integrates best in class imaging systems and software, with specialized diagnostic and therapeutic devices to support exceptional treatment for even the most complex procedures.
What’s next? More meaningful innovation for more interventional procedures, and continuing support for you with evidence-based technologies to simplify workflows, enhance patient care and reduce costs.
Together, we make life better.
MD, PhD, Chair, Structural Heart and Congenital Heart Disease, Hackensack University Medical Center
Physicians share the ways Philips image-guided therapy innovations deliver value in the diagnosis and treatment of patients.
Interventional Neuroradiologist, Chairman NEURI, the Brain Vascular Centre Hôpital Bicêtre AP-HP, Paris France
Explore our customer success stories and insightful articles from leaders in image-guided therapy
With the next generation of our Azurion platform you can control compatible applications for diverse interventional procedures from one touch screen module at table side, to support fast, informed decisions.
When it comes to acute stroke, everyone deserves the best care. Today, more patients can benefit from mechanical thrombectomy through changed guidelines*, which widen the time window for endovascular treatment.
