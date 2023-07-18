Search terms

    See clearly. Treat optimally.

    Every day you navigate some of life’s most challenging situations amidst the complexities of modern healthcare. Your work inspires us to develop more seamless solutions – to help you decide, guide, treat, and then confirm the right care, for every patient, in real time.

    Today, the Philips portfolio of image-guided therapy (IGT) solutions uniquely integrates best in class imaging systems and software, with specialized diagnostic and therapeutic devices to support exceptional treatment for even the most complex procedures.

    What’s next? More meaningful innovation for more interventional procedures, and continuing support for you with evidence-based technologies to simplify workflows, enhance patient care and reduce costs.

    Together, we make life better.

    Hear from key opinion leaders

    Doctor Carlos thumbnail

    Dr. Carlos E. Ruiz

    MD, PhD, Chair, Structural Heart and Congenital Heart Disease, Hackensack University Medical Center

    IGT customer perspectives

    Customer perspectives

    Physicians share the ways Philips image-guided therapy innovations deliver value in the diagnosis and treatment of patients.

    Prof spelle thumbnail

    Prof. Spelle

    Interventional Neuroradiologist, Chairman NEURI, the Brain Vascular Centre Hôpital Bicêtre AP-HP, Paris France

    Perspectives in image-guided therapy


    Explore our customer success stories and insightful articles from leaders in image-guided therapy

    Philips Azurion

    The next leap in lab integration: Philips Azurion, an interventional suite guided by you


    With the next generation of our Azurion platform you can control compatible applications for diverse interventional procedures from one touch screen module at table side, to support fast, informed decisions.

    Direct to Angio Suite

    Faster stroke treatment. Learn more about Direct to Angio Suite workflow.


    When it comes to acute stroke, everyone deserves the best care. Today, more patients can benefit from mechanical thrombectomy through changed guidelines*, which widen the time window for endovascular treatment.

