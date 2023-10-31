By Philips ∙ Featuring Prof. Daichi Hayashi | June, 2023 | 1:39 min
Tufts Medical Center in Boston is really pleased with their MR 7700 3T MR system. From now on 3T will be their standard for MSK imaging, since they want to offer their referring physicians the highest quality images.
"The first image I saw with hip replacement totally amazed me. The fat suppression technique this scanner uses enables minimization of metal artifacts."
Our periodic Radiology Insights newsletter provides you with the latest articles on user experiences and best practices.
