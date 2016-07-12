MR ScanWise Implant (MROC)

Scanning patients with passive or active implants requires having significant additional organizational measures in place at the hospital. Retrieval and interpretation of MR Conditional implant labeling must be organized in a multidisciplinary team. Cross-industry harmonization and standardization efforts by IEC and ISO14 and FDA guidance12 have improved the availability of information to support the clinical decision to scan in compliance with MR Conditional labeling. Users should understand the possible interactions between implants and the MRI system, and should be able to identify related safety concerns. The required precautions related to implants can be divided into two categories:13,14 The always-present static magnetic field B0 can cause attraction and device malfunction. Pacemakers may reset to programming mode, and become nonfunctional, when the magnetic field exceeds the very small value of 0.5 mT (5 Gauss). While current standards 15 specify a safe limit of 1 mT (10 Gauss), older implanted devices may still be affected at 0.5 mT (5 Gauss), the value specified for delimiting the Controlled Access Area in IEC60601-2-33.

RF pulses and switching gradients must be emitted to acquire the MR image. These outputs can be reduced by implementing and applying appropriate controls in the MRI sequences. It is of paramount importance to perform all safety checks related to the static magnetic field before admitting a patient into the MRI suite. These checks should be done independently, and at every decision point in the workflow, by the referring physician, the radiologist and the operator. This leads to the following typical workflow steps:14 Check for the presence of an active implant. Ensure that the implant will not become dysfunctional when critical for life support. Keep the patient out of the 0.5 mT (5 Gauss) line. Check for the Static Field Gradient condition and verify the related exclusion zones around the magnet. Make sure that the implant does not enter these areas. Check RF output (SAR or B1+rms) and gradient (slew rate or dB/dt) limitations. When defining the examination protocol, make sure that each and every sequence complies with these restrictions.


