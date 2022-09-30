Search terms

сеп 30, 2022 by Philips
What can help clinicians cut through the noise to get actionable insights?

Hospitals and health systems face many challenges:

  • Gaps in the patient’s record that hamper decision-making
  • Data silos between lower and critical acuity 
  • Inability to easily identify at-risk patients and avoid patient deterioration/decline
  • Time-consuming, burdensome administrative tasks, like re-entering data 

The benefits of surveillance-level data

Surveillance-level data provides a comprehensive, high-fidelity, continuous streaming view of a patient, while also analyzing this measurement information to determine what is physiologically meaningful and what this might say about a patient’s status and their care pathway progress.

 

Clinical surveillance algorithms overlayed on this data may allow for a higher level of specificity and sensitivity when caring for patients. Clinical surveillance is designed to

  • Support the entire care team with actionable insights
  • Enable improved staff efficiency and satisfaction
  • Align alert notifications to clinical practice guidelines

 

This holistic perspective of multiple vital signs over time helps identify trends that may enable clinicians to detect deterioration and the need for intervention before a resource-intensive response is required, and before the patient declines.

The right data in every moment that matters

At Philips, we help care teams to work together at their best. Context-relevant information at the right time, to the right person, across settings and transitions, reduces cognitive overload while presenting an insightful and holistic view of patient physiology.
 
This way, care teams can identify at-risk patients early, react confidently to changing patient conditions and more precisely fine-tune treatment for each patient. Our surveillance-level data and solutions offer:

 

  • Predictive capabilities
  • Clinical decision support
  • Advanced clinical measurements
  • Condition-specific algorithms

Explore our medical device integration and surveillance capabilities

Explore our acute patient management capabilities      

