1. MARKET INSIGHTS Interventional Cardiology Devices, DRG, United States, 2020. 39% of diagnostic angiographies are followed by PCI. 61% are not; Diagnosis of patients with angina and non-obstructive coronary disease in the catheter laboratory Rahman H., Corcoran D., Aetesam-Ur-Rahman M., Hoole S.P., Berry C., Perera D. Heart 2019 105:20 (1536-1542)

2. Doukky R, Diemer G, Medina A, Winchester DE, Murthy VL, Phillips LM, Flood K, Giering L, Hearn G, Schwartz RG, Russell R, Wolinsky D. Promoting appropriate use of cardiac imaging: no longer an academic exercise.Ann Intern Med. 2017; 166:438–440. doi: 10.7326/M16-2673; Rajiah, P., Abbara, S., & Halliburton, S. S. (2017). Spectral detector CT for cardiovascular applications. Diagnostic and interventional radiology (Ankara, Turkey), 23(3), 187–193. https://doi.org/10.5152/dir.2016.16255

3. There is a shift towards more complex PCI and relatively more acute coronary syndrome (ACS) procedures. Furthermore, more high risk patients are entering the lab with more co-morbidities as well. EuroIntervention 2020;16:536-537. DOI: 10.4244/EIJV16I7A1005. Medscape Cardiologist Compensation Report 2019

4. When an occluded blood vessel that requires treatment is identified, a percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is a therapeutic procedure that can be utilized to treat the vessel. A PCI includes angioplasty and positioning a stent across the stenosis to open the vessel. Clinicians conventionally rely on angiography and physiologic measurements of pressure and/or flow, which are not meaningfully connected, to plan a therapeutic intervention. Planning the therapeutic intervention can include selecting various parameters related to the stent, such as positioning, length, diameter, etc. While the collected external cardiac test data, intravascular imaging data, and/or physiologic data can help in planning the therapeutic intervention, their efficacy is limited by the fact they exist as separate tests. For example, clinicians are unable to easily visualize where in the blood vessel the data was collected. Further, physiologic data and external cardiac test data are not integrated in a meaningful way that would allow a clinician to assess the effect of a PCI on, e.g., blood flow to the myocardium. Data on file. Tochterman et al. (2015) - Devices, Systems, and Methods for Vessel Assessment.

