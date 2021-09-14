Search terms

Cardiology | Coronary Artery Disease
Interventional cardiology procedure for coronary artery disease

Treatment

Effective, efficient treatment in CAD

What if you could access comprehensive clinical insights and increase confidence in treatment selection—all while reducing procedure time?

More complex patients are eligible for minimally invasive procedures


As more CAD patients are considered for minimally invasive interventional therapy, optimal treatment planning is hindered by the fact that 2D coronary angiography has limitations for detecting and assessing coronary stenosis. Data is not consistently and meaningfully connected pre- and intra-procedure, which adds time and complexity to treatment planning. We’ve designed our cardiology solutions to overcome these challenges so you can realize the benefits of clinical efficiency in the cath lab:

Clinician using Philips coronary roadmap for CAD intervention

Improved care through comprehensive and timely clinical insights

Advanced patient monitoring with Philips Intellivue

Optimal planning and procedure guidance with advanced technologies

Interventional cardiologists using Philips Intrasight

Reduced treatment time with integrated systems, devices and informatics

How our solutions work together


Image-guided therapy, iFR, IVUS and hemodynamic monitoring, as well as cardiac pre-procedure planning and advanced applications, are all connected to the image-guided therapy interface to allow viewing, manipulation, and custom configuration on the monitor from a single controller at table side or from the control room.

CAD clinical efficiency treatment
    • Cad treatment omniwire

      OmniWire
      Pressure guide wire

      OmniWire combines a unique solid core workhorse design with iFR proven outcomes and iFR Co-registration compatibility, making it easy to use physiology throughout complex cases.¹,²,³ New Nitinol distal core increases durability and shape recovery. Unique solid core improves torque and pushability. Integrated conductive bands for greater signal reliability.

      * Please note, that this product may not be for sale in your country. For availability, please consult your local Sales Support desk for more information. 

      1. Davies JE, et al., Use of the Instantaneous Wave-free Ratio or Fractional Flow Reserve in PCI. N Engl J Med. 2017 May 11;376(19):1824-1834.
      2. Gotberg M, et al., iFR-SWEDEHEART Investigators. Instantaneous Wave-free Ratio versus Fractional Flow Reserve to Guide PCI. N Engl J Med. 2017 May 11;376(19):1813-1823.
      3. Comparisons to Verrata Plus. Data/report internally on file or internal company’s data on file. Verification Report, D000410086/A.

    • Dynamic Coronary Roadmap

      See clearly, guide confidently — Dynamic Coronary Roadmap


      Automatic, real-time navigational guidance designed for procedure efficiency in complex PCI interventions without changing current standard workflow.

    • Cad tretment popup Xper IM

      Cardiovascular Workflow Solution—Xper Information Management (Xper IM)


      Streamlines your workflow by integrating clinical systems and administrative functions.

    * These products may not be for sale in your country. For availability, please consult your Sales Support desk for more information.

    CAD Treatment (download .jpg)
    209.0 KB

    * These products may not be for sale in your country. For availability, please consult your Sales Support desk for more information.

    With timely access to comprehensive clinical insights, you can deliver exceptional treatment plans and move each patient through treatment as efficiently as possible.
    Discover how we help you realize your vision for better care in coronary artery disease.

    Clinical efficiency across the care pathway


    Our solutions for CAD support your needs from diagnosis through interventional treatment.

    Explore the full pathway
    Emergency care

    Diagnosis

    Treatment

    Post-acute care

    References


    1. Nannoni S, Strambo D, Sirimarco G, et al. Eligibility for late endovascular treatment using DAWN, DEFUSE-3, and more liberal selection criteria in a stroke center Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery 2020;12:842-847.
    2. Carolinas HealthCare System. Delivering the right stroke care faster. Philips Success Story. 2017.
    3. Müller-Barna P, et al. TeleStroke Units Serving as a Model of Care in Rural Areas 10-Year Experience of the TeleMedical Project for Integrative Stroke Care.Stroke. 22014; 45(9): 2739-44.
    *Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check availability in your country.

