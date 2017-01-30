Submit the form to receive an email with all valuable information on Azurion such as an interactive tour, videos, white papers, testimonials and brochures, or connect with our sales team.
Philips Azurion is the next generation image-guided therapy platform that allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with a unique user experience, helping you optimise your lab performance and provide superior care. Azurion has been developed over a number of years in close collaboration with our clinical partners to ensure workflow solutions that meet the continuing demands of the interventional lab.2 We support you in delivering outstanding patient care by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Azurion is designed to help you perform procedures more consistently and efficiently. The highly intuitive usability of Azurion supports you in quickly and confidently performing a range of procedures. With this new future proof platform you can deliver outstanding care and grow your service line over time.
Philips Azurion is the next generation image-guided therapy platform that allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with a unique user experience, helping you optimise your lab performance and provide superior care. Azurion has been developed over a number of years in close collaboration with our clinical partners to ensure workflow solutions that meet the continuing demands of the interventional lab.
We support you in delivering outstanding patient care by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation.
Azurion is designed to help you perform procedures more consistently and efficiently. The highly intuitive usability of Azurion supports you in quickly and confidently performing a range of procedures. With this new future proof platform you can deliver outstanding care and grow your service line over time.
Our RightFit Service Agreements portfolio was designed with you in mind. We take the time to understand your needs and offer a service agreement and coverage that best meets your mission, your vision and your challenges. We support you in finding the RightFit Service Agreement that aligns with your business needs and is the right fit for you.
We work with you to help you manage the total cost of ownership, including capital equipment and operating expenses. We offer flexible payment structures that allow you to equip your facility with state-of-the-art technology and optimise your return on investment. At Phillips we see a need for new business models and partnering strategies. From transactional to shared accountability. Healthcare partners are making a joint commitment to quality, efficiency, and cost metrics. This can unlock new potential in reducing operating expenses and capturing new revenue streams.
Planning a new clinical workspace is a major undertaking that can involve many decisions. What equipment do you need? How can you make efficient use of space? We can help provide answers to these and other questions with our 3D Room design services. Using our 3D Room Planner, our experts sit down with you to jointly define your requirements and help create a room that fits your precise needs.
We work with you to understand your unique challenges and to create solutions that meet your operational and servicing needs, as well as bolster the capabilities of your in-house teams with educational services. A wide variety of technical and application courses is available to help your in-house teams get the most out of your systems.
Our experienced workflow consultants can help you make further gains in the efficiency and quality of your care delivery process. To help achieve exceptional performance with data-driven improvement strategies, numerous options are available to make further gains in the efficiency and quality of care. We have a proven track record in analysing procedural data to identify and quantify potential operational issues. Our team also provides solutions to further qualify and offer options for resolution.
To help achieve exceptional performance with data-driven improvement strategies, numerous options are available to make further gains in the efficiency and quality of care. We have a proven track record in analysing procedural data to identify and quantify potential operational issues. Our team also provides solutions to further qualify and offer options for resolution.
The Azurion platform is advanced and future-ready, allowing you to add new solutions and innovations as they evolve. With Azurion you can easily integrate additional functionality and third-party applications to extend the utilisation and lifetime of your interventional lab. For more information, contact your local Philips sales support.
Elevate your interventional cardiology capabilities with the Azurion 5 with 12'' flat detector. This high performance image guided therapy solution allows interventional teams to perform challenging cardiac interventions. Seamlessly control all relevant applications at table side for a consistent user experience, excellent lab performance and patient care.
The IntraSight applications platform is where imaging, physiology, co-registration* and software all come together to clearly identify coronary and peripheral artery disease, and allow for more optimized treatment plans. IntraSight is built on a new foundational platform designed to meet the evolving needs of your lab today and tomorrow.
Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 12'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
This ceiling-mounted system provides unlimited imaging flexibility for diverse procedures and exceptional positioning freedom for medical teams. Its compact set-up provides a highly cost-effective environment, ready for the procedures of the future. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field. By working around you, Philips Azurion with FlexArm helps you advance your suite performance and deliver superior care.
Elevate your interventional capabilities with the Azurion 5 with 20'' flat detector. Your interventional teams benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse vascular and cardiac procedures. Seamlessly control all relevant applications at table side for a consistent user experience, excellent lab performance and patient care.
Elevate your interventional cardiology capabilities with the Azurion 3 with 12'' flat detector. This high performance image-guided therapy system allows interventional teams to perform routine and challenging cardiac interventions. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen module at table side for a consistent user experience, and excellent lab performance and patient care.
Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions. Some features are optionally available. Not all features are available on all systems. Please check with your Philips representative for local availability.
