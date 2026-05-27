Disclaimer

1. Evaluated with clinical users in a simulated lab environment. 100% of physicians who participated in a simulated use study agreed that FlexArm would allow them to work with great flexibility.

2. Evaluated with clinical users in a simulated lab environment.

3. Only applicable to systems with TSM Pro.

4. Evaluated with clinical users in a simulated lab environment after approximately 20 minutes of practicing C-arm and table positioning (series 7, ceiling FD20 monoplane configuration).

5. Only applicable for a DVI video infrastructure.