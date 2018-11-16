This ceiling-mounted system provides unlimited imaging flexibility for diverse procedures and exceptional positioning freedom for medical teams. Its compact set-up provides a highly cost-effective environment, ready for the procedures of the future. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field. By working around you, Philips Azurion with FlexArm helps you advance your suite performance and deliver superior care.
Azurion 7 C20 with FlexArm rotates on no less than eight axes to create virtually unlimited flexibility to perform imaging, from head to toe on the left and right side for 2D and 3D visualizations. The image beam remains aligned with the patient, allowing better visualization of anatomies during rotations or angulations. Consequently, 100% of participants confirmed in a user study that FlexArm would allow them to work with great flexibility.[1]
FlexArm further evolves Azurion’s table side control with the intuitive Axsys controller to make procedures flow naturally and easily. When changes or complications occur, the physician can quickly and easily take action. This can also reduce the need for the physician and other staff to move in and out of the sterile field during a procedure.
FlexArm's positioning flexibility frees up medical teams to choose the best working position. The C-arm’s 270-degree range of movement allows all imaging positions to be reached without hampering optimal team positioning and without needing to move the patient table. This avoids disturbing equipment and instruments, and keeps the anesthesia zone free.
The FlexArm C-arm can provide off-center imaging along both sides of the table. This allows physicians to perform radial or brachial access cases on the left or right arm, fully or partially extended, without moving the patient or pivoting the table. The X-ray beam stays aligned with the arm to promote smooth navigation over its full length without making constant adjustments.
FlexArm's movement flexibility combined with Axsys motion control system and ProcedureCards allow you to work according to procedure-based workflows to perform a broader mix of procedures. This has been shown to slash system positioning time by 27%[1] compared to labs with conventional interventional systems.
FlexArm's unlimited imaging and staff positioning flexibility allowing procedure-specific workflows, create the ideal treatment environment for multiple specialties in one room. Imagine a combination of surgical and endovascular procedures, cardiac, peripheral procedures and orthopedic surgeries.
This system has been specifically designed to save time. Team members can work on multiple activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
FlexSpot enables you to efficiently view, control and manipulate all applications from a single point in the control room. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here you can control multiple external sources, set-up screen layouts and access available applications. Add more FlexSpots as needed.
The Azurion 7 C20 with FlexArm also features ClarityIQ, our X-ray imaging technology which provides high quality imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures, achieving excellent visibility at low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. It is part of our comprehensive suite of DoseWise solutions, which help you to take control over patient care, staff safety and regulatory compliance.
Today’s healthcare environment is challenging enough without the worry of keeping your systems running smoothly. With Philips, your operations are protected by the best overall service engineer performance for imaging systems according to IMV ServiceTrak for 5 years in a row.[3] Philips remotely connected systems provide 135 more hours of operational availability per year, enabling you to treat more patients.[4]
We offer innovative financing solutions, a flexible service offering and a professional support network of over 7,000 field engineers to help you fully leverage your resources and boost the return on your investment. Our broad range of healthcare consulting and education programs can help you further enhance the efficiency and efficacy of your care delivery process.
To support fast, informed clinical decisions, you can control compatible applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen and FlexVision Pro at table side. This allows you to confidently evaluate and decide in the sterile field, saving time and helping avoid delays.
The standard Windows® 10 platform can help support compliance with the latest security and standards to protect patient data. It can also accommodate new software options to extend your system's clinical relevance over time.
FlexArm further evolves Azurion’s table side control with the intuitive Axsys controller to make procedures flow naturally and easily. When changes or complications occur, the physician can quickly and easily take action. This can also reduce the need for the physician and other staff to move in and out of the sterile field during a procedure.
FlexArm's positioning flexibility frees up medical teams to choose the best working position. The C-arm’s 270-degree range of movement allows all imaging positions to be reached without hampering optimal team positioning and without needing to move the patient table. This avoids disturbing equipment and instruments, and keeps the anesthesia zone free.
The FlexArm C-arm can provide off-center imaging along both sides of the table. This allows physicians to perform radial or brachial access cases on the left or right arm, fully or partially extended, without moving the patient or pivoting the table. The X-ray beam stays aligned with the arm to promote smooth navigation over its full length without making constant adjustments.
FlexArm's movement flexibility combined with Axsys motion control system and ProcedureCards allow you to work according to procedure-based workflows to perform a broader mix of procedures. This has been shown to slash system positioning time by 27%[1] compared to labs with conventional interventional systems.
FlexArm's unlimited imaging and staff positioning flexibility allowing procedure-specific workflows, create the ideal treatment environment for multiple specialties in one room. Imagine a combination of surgical and endovascular procedures, cardiac, peripheral procedures and orthopedic surgeries.
This system has been specifically designed to save time. Team members can work on multiple activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
FlexSpot enables you to efficiently view, control and manipulate all applications from a single point in the control room. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here you can control multiple external sources, set-up screen layouts and access available applications. Add more FlexSpots as needed.
The Azurion 7 C20 with FlexArm also features ClarityIQ, our X-ray imaging technology which provides high quality imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures, achieving excellent visibility at low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. It is part of our comprehensive suite of DoseWise solutions, which help you to take control over patient care, staff safety and regulatory compliance.
Today’s healthcare environment is challenging enough without the worry of keeping your systems running smoothly. With Philips, your operations are protected by the best overall service engineer performance for imaging systems according to IMV ServiceTrak for 5 years in a row.[3] Philips remotely connected systems provide 135 more hours of operational availability per year, enabling you to treat more patients.[4]
We offer innovative financing solutions, a flexible service offering and a professional support network of over 7,000 field engineers to help you fully leverage your resources and boost the return on your investment. Our broad range of healthcare consulting and education programs can help you further enhance the efficiency and efficacy of your care delivery process.
To support fast, informed clinical decisions, you can control compatible applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen and FlexVision Pro at table side. This allows you to confidently evaluate and decide in the sterile field, saving time and helping avoid delays.
The standard Windows® 10 platform can help support compliance with the latest security and standards to protect patient data. It can also accommodate new software options to extend your system's clinical relevance over time.
1. Compared to the suites with Azurion 7 C20. Evaluated with clinical users in a simulated suite environment after approximately 20 minutes of practicing C-arm and table positioning.
2. Philips Azurion Simulation Study 2016 - 12NC 452299123041 - FEB 2017. Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.
4. Based on the comparison between remotely connected and non-remotely connected systems. Data sample from 2018 for Allura FD and Azurion systems (n=9955).
5. The related tests were performed by three users with different background and experience level. The test timings were performed using a frontal plane of an Azurion biplane R2.1 system (FD20/15N, STM-1713 (Dick Bruna), location QL-1).
