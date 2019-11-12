Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 12'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support the full interventional spectrum. We also offer Hybrid OR solutions that create an innovative care environment for performing open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
To support fast, informed clinical decisions, you can control compatible applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen and FlexVision Pro at table side. This allows you to confidently evaluate and decide in the sterile field, saving time and helping avoid delays.
Deepen insight of coronaries
The 12'' flat detector provides high-resolution imaging over a large field of view (FOV). You can visualize the aortic valve and a significant portion of the aortic arch or the entire coronary tree in a single view. Thanks to the compact design, a full range of projection angles can be made.
Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen
Via the marker tool on the touch screen, you can mark an area of interest on 2D images. The markings are clearly displayed on the fluoroscopy and reference images, and they scale and pan with the image. This can be useful for marking a bifurcation, side branches and other relevant details. With the marker tool, there is no need for a separate marker application in the lab.
Increase viewing flexibility
The FlexVision Pro offers a flexible status bar area, allowing you to display full resolution high definition images next to each other. This can be useful for increasing the visibility of small details during electrophysiology procedures.
Do more with flexible working
This system has been specifically designed to save time. Team members can work on multiple activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
Standardize set-up and operation
The system uses ProcedureCards to simplify and standardize system set-up, from routine to mixed procedures. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure. Presets (e.g. most-frequently used, default protocols and user-specified settings) facilitate you in increasing exam consistency.
Safeguard clinical performance over time
The standard Windows® 10 platform can help support compliance with the latest security and standards to protect patient data. It can also accommodate new software options to extend your system's clinical relevance over time.
Streamline workflow
FlexSpot enables you to efficiently view, control and manipulate all applications from a single point in the control room. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here you can control multiple external sources, set-up screen layouts and access available applications. Add more FlexSpots as needed.
Manage dose efficiently
The Azurion 7 Series also includes ClarityIQ, our X-ray imaging technology provides high quality imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures, achieving excellent visibility at ultra-low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. It is part of our comprehensive suite of DoseWise Solutions, which help you take control over patient care, staff safety and regulatory compliance.
The ability to treat one more patient per day
This is just one of the many improvements in lab performance achieved by the Interventional Vascular Department at St. Antonius Hospital after installing the Azurion system. This first Azurion lab performance study achieved impressive results which have been verified by an independent third party. The St. Antonius Hospital achieved a 17% reduction of procedure time. [1]
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Today’s healthcare environment is challenging enough without the worry of keeping systems running smoothly. With Philips, your operations are protected by the best overall service engineer performance for imaging systems for 5 years in a row. [2] Philips remotely connected systems provide 135 more hours of operational availability a year, enabling you to treat more patients. [3]
Increase return on investment
We offer innovative financing solutions, a flexible service offering and a professional support network of over 7,000 field engineers to help you fully leverage your resources and boost the return on your investment. Our broad range of healthcare consulting and education programs can help you further enhance the efficiency and efficacy of your care delivery process.
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
To support fast, informed clinical decisions, you can control compatible applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen and FlexVision Pro at table side. This allows you to confidently evaluate and decide in the sterile field, saving time and helping avoid delays.
Deepen insight of coronaries
The 12'' flat detector provides high-resolution imaging over a large field of view (FOV). You can visualize the aortic valve and a significant portion of the aortic arch or the entire coronary tree in a single view. Thanks to the compact design, a full range of projection angles can be made.
Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen
Via the marker tool on the touch screen, you can mark an area of interest on 2D images. The markings are clearly displayed on the fluoroscopy and reference images, and they scale and pan with the image. This can be useful for marking a bifurcation, side branches and other relevant details. With the marker tool, there is no need for a separate marker application in the lab.
Increase viewing flexibility
The FlexVision Pro offers a flexible status bar area, allowing you to display full resolution high definition images next to each other. This can be useful for increasing the visibility of small details during electrophysiology procedures.
Do more with flexible working
This system has been specifically designed to save time. Team members can work on multiple activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
Standardize set-up and operation
The system uses ProcedureCards to simplify and standardize system set-up, from routine to mixed procedures. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure. Presets (e.g. most-frequently used, default protocols and user-specified settings) facilitate you in increasing exam consistency.
Safeguard clinical performance over time
The standard Windows® 10 platform can help support compliance with the latest security and standards to protect patient data. It can also accommodate new software options to extend your system's clinical relevance over time.
Streamline workflow
FlexSpot enables you to efficiently view, control and manipulate all applications from a single point in the control room. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here you can control multiple external sources, set-up screen layouts and access available applications. Add more FlexSpots as needed.
Manage dose efficiently
The Azurion 7 Series also includes ClarityIQ, our X-ray imaging technology provides high quality imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures, achieving excellent visibility at ultra-low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. It is part of our comprehensive suite of DoseWise Solutions, which help you take control over patient care, staff safety and regulatory compliance.
The ability to treat one more patient per day
This is just one of the many improvements in lab performance achieved by the Interventional Vascular Department at St. Antonius Hospital after installing the Azurion system. This first Azurion lab performance study achieved impressive results which have been verified by an independent third party. The St. Antonius Hospital achieved a 17% reduction of procedure time. [1]
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Today’s healthcare environment is challenging enough without the worry of keeping systems running smoothly. With Philips, your operations are protected by the best overall service engineer performance for imaging systems for 5 years in a row. [2] Philips remotely connected systems provide 135 more hours of operational availability a year, enabling you to treat more patients. [3]
Increase return on investment
We offer innovative financing solutions, a flexible service offering and a professional support network of over 7,000 field engineers to help you fully leverage your resources and boost the return on your investment. Our broad range of healthcare consulting and education programs can help you further enhance the efficiency and efficacy of your care delivery process.
