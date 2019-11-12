Elevate your vascular capabilities with the Azurion 3 with 15'' flat detector. Your interventional teams benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse neuro, endovascular, oncology and cardiac procedures. Take the next step in improving care and managing costs. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
You can control all relevant applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen module at table side. This supports clinical decision making in the exam room, and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.
You can control all relevant applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen module at table side. This supports clinical decision making in the exam room, and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry them out in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support the full interventional spectrum.
Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry them out in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support the full interventional spectrum.
Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry them out in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support the full interventional spectrum.
Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry them out in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support the full interventional spectrum.
Enhance visibility of vessels
The intricacies of complex malformations, tumors and occlusions, as well as less radioopaque devices are fully visible with our 16-bit detector technology in the Philips 15'' flat detector. This improved image quality is possible due to a higher X-ray to image conversion efficiency (DQE), more homogeneous images and increased gray levels.
The intricacies of complex malformations, tumors and occlusions, as well as less radioopaque devices are fully visible with our 16-bit detector technology in the Philips 15'' flat detector. This improved image quality is possible due to a higher X-ray to image conversion efficiency (DQE), more homogeneous images and increased gray levels.
The intricacies of complex malformations, tumors and occlusions, as well as less radioopaque devices are fully visible with our 16-bit detector technology in the Philips 15'' flat detector. This improved image quality is possible due to a higher X-ray to image conversion efficiency (DQE), more homogeneous images and increased gray levels.
Do more with flexible working
This system has been specifically designed to save time. Team members can work on multiple activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
This system has been specifically designed to save time. Team members can work on multiple activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
This system has been specifically designed to save time. Team members can work on multiple activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
Manage dose efficiently
Take control over patient care, staff safety, and regulatory compliance with our DoseWise Solutions, a comprehensive suite of radiation dose management tools, training and integrated product technologies. With this system, the MRC200+ X-ray tube with SpectraBeam filtration, Zero Dose Positioning[1] and Philips DoseAware[1] further aim to manage dose efficiently.
Take control over patient care, staff safety, and regulatory compliance with our DoseWise Solutions, a comprehensive suite of radiation dose management tools, training and integrated product technologies. With this system, the MRC200+ X-ray tube with SpectraBeam filtration, Zero Dose Positioning[1] and Philips DoseAware[1] further aim to manage dose efficiently.
Take control over patient care, staff safety, and regulatory compliance with our DoseWise Solutions, a comprehensive suite of radiation dose management tools, training and integrated product technologies. With this system, the MRC200+ X-ray tube with SpectraBeam filtration, Zero Dose Positioning[1] and Philips DoseAware[1] further aim to manage dose efficiently.
Simplify set-up and operation
With ProcedureCards you can simplify and standardize system set-up for routine, challenging and mixed procedures. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure. Presets of most-frequently used settings, default protocols and user-specified settings facilitate you in increasing exam consistency.
With ProcedureCards you can simplify and standardize system set-up for routine, challenging and mixed procedures. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure. Presets of most-frequently used settings, default protocols and user-specified settings facilitate you in increasing exam consistency.
With ProcedureCards you can simplify and standardize system set-up for routine, challenging and mixed procedures. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure. Presets of most-frequently used settings, default protocols and user-specified settings facilitate you in increasing exam consistency.
Experience ease-of-use
Azurion is designed to make your procedures flow. All Azurion systems have the same standardized user interface to train and rotate medical staff easily between labs. On screen, you can see easily information against the distinctive black background where active applications are highlighted. Users can instinctively move the system with the distinctly shaped buttons.
Azurion is designed to make your procedures flow. All Azurion systems have the same standardized user interface to train and rotate medical staff easily between labs. On screen, you can see easily information against the distinctive black background where active applications are highlighted. Users can instinctively move the system with the distinctly shaped buttons.
Azurion is designed to make your procedures flow. All Azurion systems have the same standardized user interface to train and rotate medical staff easily between labs. On screen, you can see easily information against the distinctive black background where active applications are highlighted. Users can instinctively move the system with the distinctly shaped buttons.
Flexible viewing control in the exam room
The 58" FlexVision XL [1] is a full-color, adaptable LCD display. View images from 8 video sources (Philips and compatible third party systems) at the same time - in the size you want. Each image is arranged on screen to suit your personal preference and procedure. Up to 16 video sources in total can be supported.
The 58" FlexVision XL [1] is a full-color, adaptable LCD display. View images from 8 video sources (Philips and compatible third party systems) at the same time - in the size you want. Each image is arranged on screen to suit your personal preference and procedure. Up to 16 video sources in total can be supported.
The 58" FlexVision XL [1] is a full-color, adaptable LCD display. View images from 8 video sources (Philips and compatible third party systems) at the same time - in the size you want. Each image is arranged on screen to suit your personal preference and procedure. Up to 16 video sources in total can be supported.
Safeguard clinical performance over time
The standard Windows 10 platform can help support compliance with the latest security and standards to protect patient data. It can also accommodate new software options to extend your system's clinical relevance over time.
The standard Windows 10 platform can help support compliance with the latest security and standards to protect patient data. It can also accommodate new software options to extend your system's clinical relevance over time.
The standard Windows 10 platform can help support compliance with the latest security and standards to protect patient data. It can also accommodate new software options to extend your system's clinical relevance over time.
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Today’s healthcare environment is challenging enough without the worry of keeping your systems running smoothly. With Philips, your operations are protected by the best overall service engineer performance for imaging systems according to IMV ServiceTrak for 5 years in a row. [2] Philips remotely connected systems provide 135 more hours of operational availability per year, enabling you to treat more patients [3].
Today’s healthcare environment is challenging enough without the worry of keeping your systems running smoothly. With Philips, your operations are protected by the best overall service engineer performance for imaging systems according to IMV ServiceTrak for 5 years in a row. [2] Philips remotely connected systems provide 135 more hours of operational availability per year, enabling you to treat more patients [3].
Today’s healthcare environment is challenging enough without the worry of keeping your systems running smoothly. With Philips, your operations are protected by the best overall service engineer performance for imaging systems according to IMV ServiceTrak for 5 years in a row. [2] Philips remotely connected systems provide 135 more hours of operational availability per year, enabling you to treat more patients [3].
Today’s healthcare environment is challenging enough without the worry of keeping your systems running smoothly. With Philips, your operations are protected by the best overall service engineer performance for imaging systems according to IMV ServiceTrak for 5 years in a row. [2] Philips remotely connected systems provide 135 more hours of operational availability per year, enabling you to treat more patients [3].
Perform standardized Quality Assurance verifications in just 5 minutes
Only Philips offers the User Quality Control Mode (UQCM) tool option on its Azurion system. It allows you to independently verify and audit the radiation and image quality related factors of your Azurion system in a standardized way in just 5 minutes. [4] It can help you identify trends and potential deviations from the norm, and thereby maintain high quality performance.
Only Philips offers the User Quality Control Mode (UQCM) tool option on its Azurion system. It allows you to independently verify and audit the radiation and image quality related factors of your Azurion system in a standardized way in just 5 minutes. [4] It can help you identify trends and potential deviations from the norm, and thereby maintain high quality performance.
Only Philips offers the User Quality Control Mode (UQCM) tool option on its Azurion system. It allows you to independently verify and audit the radiation and image quality related factors of your Azurion system in a standardized way in just 5 minutes. [4] It can help you identify trends and potential deviations from the norm, and thereby maintain high quality performance.
Only Philips offers the User Quality Control Mode (UQCM) tool option on its Azurion system. It allows you to independently verify and audit the radiation and image quality related factors of your Azurion system in a standardized way in just 5 minutes. [4] It can help you identify trends and potential deviations from the norm, and thereby maintain high quality performance.
Evolve as your needs change
As your requirements change, you can easily integrate extra functionality and compatible third-party applications. That is because the concept of upgrading and expanding has been built into the Azurion infrastructure. This standardized hardware and software platform provides access to a new generation of connected healthcare applications and technologies to evolve with you.
As your requirements change, you can easily integrate extra functionality and compatible third-party applications. That is because the concept of upgrading and expanding has been built into the Azurion infrastructure. This standardized hardware and software platform provides access to a new generation of connected healthcare applications and technologies to evolve with you.
As your requirements change, you can easily integrate extra functionality and compatible third-party applications. That is because the concept of upgrading and expanding has been built into the Azurion infrastructure. This standardized hardware and software platform provides access to a new generation of connected healthcare applications and technologies to evolve with you.
Unlock your potential
Philips Healthcare Education can help unlock the full potential of your staff, technology and organization to meet new challenges through innovative, meaningful and evidence-based healthcare education. Our comprehensive clinical, technical and business-related courses are designed to help you meet the need to control costs, streamline workflow and improve patient care.
Philips Healthcare Education can help unlock the full potential of your staff, technology and organization to meet new challenges through innovative, meaningful and evidence-based healthcare education. Our comprehensive clinical, technical and business-related courses are designed to help you meet the need to control costs, streamline workflow and improve patient care.
Philips Healthcare Education can help unlock the full potential of your staff, technology and organization to meet new challenges through innovative, meaningful and evidence-based healthcare education. Our comprehensive clinical, technical and business-related courses are designed to help you meet the need to control costs, streamline workflow and improve patient care.
You can control all relevant applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen module at table side. This supports clinical decision making in the exam room, and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.
You can control all relevant applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen module at table side. This supports clinical decision making in the exam room, and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.
You can control all relevant applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen module at table side. This supports clinical decision making in the exam room, and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.
Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry them out in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support the full interventional spectrum.
Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry them out in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support the full interventional spectrum.
Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry them out in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support the full interventional spectrum.
Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry them out in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support the full interventional spectrum.
Enhance visibility of vessels
The intricacies of complex malformations, tumors and occlusions, as well as less radioopaque devices are fully visible with our 16-bit detector technology in the Philips 15'' flat detector. This improved image quality is possible due to a higher X-ray to image conversion efficiency (DQE), more homogeneous images and increased gray levels.
The intricacies of complex malformations, tumors and occlusions, as well as less radioopaque devices are fully visible with our 16-bit detector technology in the Philips 15'' flat detector. This improved image quality is possible due to a higher X-ray to image conversion efficiency (DQE), more homogeneous images and increased gray levels.
The intricacies of complex malformations, tumors and occlusions, as well as less radioopaque devices are fully visible with our 16-bit detector technology in the Philips 15'' flat detector. This improved image quality is possible due to a higher X-ray to image conversion efficiency (DQE), more homogeneous images and increased gray levels.
Do more with flexible working
This system has been specifically designed to save time. Team members can work on multiple activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
This system has been specifically designed to save time. Team members can work on multiple activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
This system has been specifically designed to save time. Team members can work on multiple activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
Manage dose efficiently
Take control over patient care, staff safety, and regulatory compliance with our DoseWise Solutions, a comprehensive suite of radiation dose management tools, training and integrated product technologies. With this system, the MRC200+ X-ray tube with SpectraBeam filtration, Zero Dose Positioning[1] and Philips DoseAware[1] further aim to manage dose efficiently.
Take control over patient care, staff safety, and regulatory compliance with our DoseWise Solutions, a comprehensive suite of radiation dose management tools, training and integrated product technologies. With this system, the MRC200+ X-ray tube with SpectraBeam filtration, Zero Dose Positioning[1] and Philips DoseAware[1] further aim to manage dose efficiently.
Take control over patient care, staff safety, and regulatory compliance with our DoseWise Solutions, a comprehensive suite of radiation dose management tools, training and integrated product technologies. With this system, the MRC200+ X-ray tube with SpectraBeam filtration, Zero Dose Positioning[1] and Philips DoseAware[1] further aim to manage dose efficiently.
Simplify set-up and operation
With ProcedureCards you can simplify and standardize system set-up for routine, challenging and mixed procedures. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure. Presets of most-frequently used settings, default protocols and user-specified settings facilitate you in increasing exam consistency.
With ProcedureCards you can simplify and standardize system set-up for routine, challenging and mixed procedures. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure. Presets of most-frequently used settings, default protocols and user-specified settings facilitate you in increasing exam consistency.
With ProcedureCards you can simplify and standardize system set-up for routine, challenging and mixed procedures. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure. Presets of most-frequently used settings, default protocols and user-specified settings facilitate you in increasing exam consistency.
Experience ease-of-use
Azurion is designed to make your procedures flow. All Azurion systems have the same standardized user interface to train and rotate medical staff easily between labs. On screen, you can see easily information against the distinctive black background where active applications are highlighted. Users can instinctively move the system with the distinctly shaped buttons.
Azurion is designed to make your procedures flow. All Azurion systems have the same standardized user interface to train and rotate medical staff easily between labs. On screen, you can see easily information against the distinctive black background where active applications are highlighted. Users can instinctively move the system with the distinctly shaped buttons.
Azurion is designed to make your procedures flow. All Azurion systems have the same standardized user interface to train and rotate medical staff easily between labs. On screen, you can see easily information against the distinctive black background where active applications are highlighted. Users can instinctively move the system with the distinctly shaped buttons.
Flexible viewing control in the exam room
The 58" FlexVision XL [1] is a full-color, adaptable LCD display. View images from 8 video sources (Philips and compatible third party systems) at the same time - in the size you want. Each image is arranged on screen to suit your personal preference and procedure. Up to 16 video sources in total can be supported.
The 58" FlexVision XL [1] is a full-color, adaptable LCD display. View images from 8 video sources (Philips and compatible third party systems) at the same time - in the size you want. Each image is arranged on screen to suit your personal preference and procedure. Up to 16 video sources in total can be supported.
The 58" FlexVision XL [1] is a full-color, adaptable LCD display. View images from 8 video sources (Philips and compatible third party systems) at the same time - in the size you want. Each image is arranged on screen to suit your personal preference and procedure. Up to 16 video sources in total can be supported.
Safeguard clinical performance over time
The standard Windows 10 platform can help support compliance with the latest security and standards to protect patient data. It can also accommodate new software options to extend your system's clinical relevance over time.
The standard Windows 10 platform can help support compliance with the latest security and standards to protect patient data. It can also accommodate new software options to extend your system's clinical relevance over time.
The standard Windows 10 platform can help support compliance with the latest security and standards to protect patient data. It can also accommodate new software options to extend your system's clinical relevance over time.
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Today’s healthcare environment is challenging enough without the worry of keeping your systems running smoothly. With Philips, your operations are protected by the best overall service engineer performance for imaging systems according to IMV ServiceTrak for 5 years in a row. [2] Philips remotely connected systems provide 135 more hours of operational availability per year, enabling you to treat more patients [3].
Today’s healthcare environment is challenging enough without the worry of keeping your systems running smoothly. With Philips, your operations are protected by the best overall service engineer performance for imaging systems according to IMV ServiceTrak for 5 years in a row. [2] Philips remotely connected systems provide 135 more hours of operational availability per year, enabling you to treat more patients [3].
Today’s healthcare environment is challenging enough without the worry of keeping your systems running smoothly. With Philips, your operations are protected by the best overall service engineer performance for imaging systems according to IMV ServiceTrak for 5 years in a row. [2] Philips remotely connected systems provide 135 more hours of operational availability per year, enabling you to treat more patients [3].
Today’s healthcare environment is challenging enough without the worry of keeping your systems running smoothly. With Philips, your operations are protected by the best overall service engineer performance for imaging systems according to IMV ServiceTrak for 5 years in a row. [2] Philips remotely connected systems provide 135 more hours of operational availability per year, enabling you to treat more patients [3].
Perform standardized Quality Assurance verifications in just 5 minutes
Only Philips offers the User Quality Control Mode (UQCM) tool option on its Azurion system. It allows you to independently verify and audit the radiation and image quality related factors of your Azurion system in a standardized way in just 5 minutes. [4] It can help you identify trends and potential deviations from the norm, and thereby maintain high quality performance.
Only Philips offers the User Quality Control Mode (UQCM) tool option on its Azurion system. It allows you to independently verify and audit the radiation and image quality related factors of your Azurion system in a standardized way in just 5 minutes. [4] It can help you identify trends and potential deviations from the norm, and thereby maintain high quality performance.
Only Philips offers the User Quality Control Mode (UQCM) tool option on its Azurion system. It allows you to independently verify and audit the radiation and image quality related factors of your Azurion system in a standardized way in just 5 minutes. [4] It can help you identify trends and potential deviations from the norm, and thereby maintain high quality performance.
Only Philips offers the User Quality Control Mode (UQCM) tool option on its Azurion system. It allows you to independently verify and audit the radiation and image quality related factors of your Azurion system in a standardized way in just 5 minutes. [4] It can help you identify trends and potential deviations from the norm, and thereby maintain high quality performance.
Evolve as your needs change
As your requirements change, you can easily integrate extra functionality and compatible third-party applications. That is because the concept of upgrading and expanding has been built into the Azurion infrastructure. This standardized hardware and software platform provides access to a new generation of connected healthcare applications and technologies to evolve with you.
As your requirements change, you can easily integrate extra functionality and compatible third-party applications. That is because the concept of upgrading and expanding has been built into the Azurion infrastructure. This standardized hardware and software platform provides access to a new generation of connected healthcare applications and technologies to evolve with you.
As your requirements change, you can easily integrate extra functionality and compatible third-party applications. That is because the concept of upgrading and expanding has been built into the Azurion infrastructure. This standardized hardware and software platform provides access to a new generation of connected healthcare applications and technologies to evolve with you.
Unlock your potential
Philips Healthcare Education can help unlock the full potential of your staff, technology and organization to meet new challenges through innovative, meaningful and evidence-based healthcare education. Our comprehensive clinical, technical and business-related courses are designed to help you meet the need to control costs, streamline workflow and improve patient care.
Philips Healthcare Education can help unlock the full potential of your staff, technology and organization to meet new challenges through innovative, meaningful and evidence-based healthcare education. Our comprehensive clinical, technical and business-related courses are designed to help you meet the need to control costs, streamline workflow and improve patient care.
Philips Healthcare Education can help unlock the full potential of your staff, technology and organization to meet new challenges through innovative, meaningful and evidence-based healthcare education. Our comprehensive clinical, technical and business-related courses are designed to help you meet the need to control costs, streamline workflow and improve patient care.
3. Based on the comparison between remotely connected and non-remotely connected systems. Data sample from 2018 for Allura FD and Azurion systems (n=9955).
4. The related tests were performed by three users with different background and experience level. The test timings were performed using a frontal plane of an Azurion biplane R2.1 system (FD20/15N, STM-1713 (Dick Bruna), location QL-1).
