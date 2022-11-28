Cardiovascular thought leaders share their perspectives on the complex, ever-changing cardiology space. Hear more about the needs, challenges and trends that are shaping how clinicians practice and the way in which Philips is partnering with administrators and clinicians to help identify solutions to these challenges across the patient care pathway.
Further reading
In honor of World Heart Day, cardiologists share insights on changes, trends, and solutions
Learn more from cardiology leaders at Philips about the trends shaping cardiac care, the challenges clinicians and health systems face, and the reasons why mutually beneficial partnerships between industry and clinicians can help enhance patient care.
Solutions for safer EP procedures and improved patient care
EP Lab Digest spoke with Gaurang Gandhi, MD, director of electrophysiology (EP) and Section chief of cardiology at TriHealth Heart Institute - Bethesda North Hospital, about how TriHealth Heart Institute has improved efficiency and patient care during EP procedures while using the Philips EP Suite of Solutions.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
