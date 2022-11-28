Search terms

Cardiology

A powerful ecosystem for cardiovascular care


Uniquely integrating imaging, devices, software, informatics and services across the care pathway

Emergency care

Diagnosis

Treatment

Post-acute care

At home

Discover what’s new

Video

Challenges and trends shaping cardiovascular care


Cardiovascular thought leaders share their perspectives on the complex, ever-changing cardiology space. Hear more about the needs, challenges and trends that are shaping how clinicians practice and the way in which Philips is partnering with administrators and clinicians to help identify solutions to these challenges across the patient care pathway.

Further reading

In honor of World Heart Day, cardiologists share insights on changes, trends, and solutions

Learn more from cardiology leaders at Philips about the trends shaping cardiac care, the challenges clinicians and health systems face, and the reasons why mutually beneficial partnerships between industry and clinicians can help enhance patient care.

Further reading

Solutions for safer
EP procedures and improved patient care

EP Lab Digest spoke with Gaurang Gandhi, MD, director of electrophysiology (EP) and Section chief of cardiology at TriHealth Heart Institute - Bethesda North Hospital, about how TriHealth Heart Institute has improved efficiency and patient care during EP procedures while using the Philips EP Suite of Solutions.

