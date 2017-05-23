The IntelliVue MX450 patient monitor combines powerful monitoring with flexible portability in one compact unit. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.
12"-wide touchscreen helps you see it clearly and quickly
Ambient light adjustment for readability in nearly any environment
Connectivity options help you make the most of your EMR
Advanced Clinical Solutions to summarize and visualize data
Portable design allows you to take monitoring with you
A portfolio of more than 1,000 high quality single- and multiple-use medical supplies and consumables, validated and tested for heightened performance.
The IntelliVue MX400 provides powerful monitoring in a highly compact, highly transportable unit. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.
The IntelliVue MX500 combines powerful monitoring with flexible portability in one compact unit. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.
The IntelliVue MX550 pairs powerful bedside monitoring with the reassurance of a battery backup. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.
