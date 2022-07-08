The MX100 is a flexible, reliable way to monitor patients on the move - and at the bedside - with a single, portable, stand-alone monitor, It is small and light, yet offers a broad, scalable set of clinical measurements. This rugged, battery-powered device features a built-in 15.5cm (6.1") touchscreen and familiar smartphone-like operation for ease of use.
Designed to allow enhanced workflows, covering both in and out-of-hospital⁶,⁷ patient transports, the MX100 has passed stringent testing against specific out-of-hospital patient transport standards⁸ including ingress protection testing with accessories attached. This facilitates use in ground-based inter-hospital transport and EMS applications.
Take it outside
Easy to use
An intuitive 15.5cm (6.1") touchscreen with a familiar smartphone-style operation makes the IntelliVue MX100 fast to learn and easy to use. Simply swipe your fingers through a broad selection of screens tailored to various clinical situations. You can also customize each screen to display exactly what you want to see.
Rugged and ready
The MX100 is built with a sturdy structural design, robust housing, and its medical-grade display features Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass². A solid, ergonomic handle makes the MX100 easy to carry, while protecting both the display and measurement connectors. It is all designed to help ease the burden of equipment downtime and associated repair costs.
Support for infection control cleaning protocols
Any equipment that comes into contact with your patients must meet your organization’s highest standards for infection control. That is why every MX100 surface is made from innovative, chemical-resistant materials – including the Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass display. You can use aggressive disinfectants³ without damaging your monitors.
Protecting your investment
A common IntelliVue monitoring interface across every department and level of care helps reduce the need for training. The MX100 is compatible with your IntelliVue measurement extensions, Patient Information Center, clinical network infrastructure, and other monitoring components⁴ easing it's incorporation into your existing monitoring systems.
1. Please consult your Philips sales representative about the use of either an existing wireless network (802.11), or the IntelliVue Smart-Hopping network.
2. Corning and Gorilla are registered trademarks of Corning Incorporated. Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass does not protect users or provide any direct or implied health-benefit.
3. See the IntelliVue MX100 Instructions for Use for a complete list of recommended agents.
4. Provides over 6 years of backwards compatibility with Patient Information Center hardware (may require software upgrade).
5. ECG/Resp, FAST SpO₂, NBP every 15min, Brightness set to Optimum
Not available in the USA and territories relying on FDA market clearance.
Not available in all geographies.
The MX100 can be used in ground-based transport environments such as road ambulance. Not for use in helicopters or airplanes. Refer to the IFU and technical data sheet for tested and passed transport standards.
Products and/or features may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
