Perform an array of cardiac and vascular interventions with singular precision and ease on the Azurion 7 biplane with one 20'' and one 12'' detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy platform allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with a unique user experience, helping you optimize your lab performance and provide superior care. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support a wide variety of interventional procedures. We also offer Hybrid OR solutions that create an innovative care environment for performing open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
To support fast, informed clinical decisions, you can control compatible applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen and FlexVision Pro at table side. This allows you to confidently evaluate and decide in the sterile field, saving time and helping avoid delays.
Obtain complex views
The unique ceiling mounted, lateral C-arms design provides outstanding support and positioning flexibility for treating complex congenital heart or vascular interventions. It can make steep cranial/caudal projections to reveal hidden pathologies. Both C-arms can be independently positioned, allowing full patient and head side access for anesthesiology/echocardiology.
Insightful Live Image Guidance
Discover the possibilities to enhance understanding and decision making during challenging interventions with Philips innovations in Live Image Guidance like SmartCT Angio and many more. All seamlessly integrated into the Azurion 7 to support your clinical workflow.
Enhance visibility
With the 20'' detector your vascular procedures can benefit from superb image quality and broad anatomical coverage, combined with the 12'' detector on the lateral channel. This provides the projection flexibility to visualize the complete coronary tree with a large field of view. Philips image processing chain visualizes small vessel details with exceptional clarity.
Do more with flexible working
This system has been specifically designed to save time. Team members can work on multiple activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
Safeguard clinical performance over time
The standard Windows® 10 platform can help support compliance with the latest security and standards to protect patient data. It can also accommodate new software options to extend your system's clinical relevance over time.
Streamline workflow
FlexSpot enables you to efficiently view, control and manipulate all applications from a single point in the control room. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here you can control multiple external sources, set-up screen layouts and access available applications. Add more FlexSpots as needed.
Manage dose efficiently
Save time and manage X-ray dose with the system’s dedicated settings for pediatric and electrophysiology cases. In addition, our Dual Fluoro options let you magnify live fluoroscopic images two times without increasing dose. The MRC200+ X-ray tube with SpectraBeam filtration, Panning on LIH and Philips DoseAware further aim to have a positive impact on dose.
The ability to treat one more patient per day
This is just one of the many improvements in lab performance achieved by the Interventional Vascular Department at St. Antonius Hospital after installing the Azurion system. This first Azurion lab performance study achieved impressive results which have been verified by an independent third party. The St. Antonius Hospital achieved a 17% reduction of procedure time. [1]
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Today’s healthcare environment is challenging enough without the worry of keeping systems running smoothly. With Philips, your operations are protected by the best overall service engineer performance for imaging systems for 5 years in a row. [2] Philips remotely connected systems provide 135 more hours of operational availability a year, enabling you to treat more patients. [3]
Increase return on investment
We offer innovative financing solutions, a flexible service offering and a professional support network of over 7,000 field engineers to help you fully leverage your resources and enhance the return on your investment. Our broad range of healthcare consulting and education programs can help you further enhance the efficiency and efficacy of your care delivery process.
A lifetime of benefits
The concept of upgrading and expanding has been built into the Azurion infrastructure. This standardized hardware and software platform provides access to a new generation of connected healthcare applications and technologies. As new needs arise and your requirements change you can easily integrate additional functionality and third-party applications.
Obtain complex views
The unique ceiling mounted, lateral C-arms design provides outstanding support and positioning flexibility for treating complex congenital heart or vascular interventions. It can make steep cranial/caudal projections to reveal hidden pathologies. Both C-arms can be independently positioned, allowing full patient and head side access for anesthesiology/echocardiology.
Insightful Live Image Guidance
Discover the possibilities to enhance understanding and decision making during challenging interventions with Philips innovations in Live Image Guidance like SmartCT Angio and many more. All seamlessly integrated into the Azurion 7 to support your clinical workflow.
Enhance visibility
With the 20'' detector your vascular procedures can benefit from superb image quality and broad anatomical coverage, combined with the 12'' detector on the lateral channel. This provides the projection flexibility to visualize the complete coronary tree with a large field of view. Philips image processing chain visualizes small vessel details with exceptional clarity.
Do more with flexible working
This system has been specifically designed to save time. Team members can work on multiple activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
Safeguard clinical performance over time
The standard Windows® 10 platform can help support compliance with the latest security and standards to protect patient data. It can also accommodate new software options to extend your system's clinical relevance over time.
Streamline workflow
FlexSpot enables you to efficiently view, control and manipulate all applications from a single point in the control room. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here you can control multiple external sources, set-up screen layouts and access available applications. Add more FlexSpots as needed.
Manage dose efficiently
Save time and manage X-ray dose with the system’s dedicated settings for pediatric and electrophysiology cases. In addition, our Dual Fluoro options let you magnify live fluoroscopic images two times without increasing dose. The MRC200+ X-ray tube with SpectraBeam filtration, Panning on LIH and Philips DoseAware further aim to have a positive impact on dose.
The ability to treat one more patient per day
This is just one of the many improvements in lab performance achieved by the Interventional Vascular Department at St. Antonius Hospital after installing the Azurion system. This first Azurion lab performance study achieved impressive results which have been verified by an independent third party. The St. Antonius Hospital achieved a 17% reduction of procedure time. [1]
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Today’s healthcare environment is challenging enough without the worry of keeping systems running smoothly. With Philips, your operations are protected by the best overall service engineer performance for imaging systems for 5 years in a row. [2] Philips remotely connected systems provide 135 more hours of operational availability a year, enabling you to treat more patients. [3]
Increase return on investment
We offer innovative financing solutions, a flexible service offering and a professional support network of over 7,000 field engineers to help you fully leverage your resources and enhance the return on your investment. Our broad range of healthcare consulting and education programs can help you further enhance the efficiency and efficacy of your care delivery process.
A lifetime of benefits
The concept of upgrading and expanding has been built into the Azurion infrastructure. This standardized hardware and software platform provides access to a new generation of connected healthcare applications and technologies. As new needs arise and your requirements change you can easily integrate additional functionality and third-party applications.
3. Based on the comparison between remotely connected and non-remotely connected systems. Data sample from 2018 for Allura FD and Azurion systems (n=9955).
