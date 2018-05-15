Need more information on Ingenia Request more information here and we will get in touch with you soon.
Hear from Laura Barlow, lead technologist at the University of Columbia, how smart features help them contribute to a quick workflow for patient preparation and scanning on their Ingenia Elition 3T system.
Hear Dr. Savatovsky, neuroradiologist at Fondation Rothschild in Paris discuss the benefits that the two Philips Ingenia Elition systems are bringing their clinical practice.
First hand experiences from the Klinikum rechts der Isar/Technical University of Munich
First hand experiences from the Klinikum rechts der Isar/Technical University of Munich
A revolutionary breakthrough in diagnostic quality – and speed
3.0T imaging at your fingertips
Up to 50% faster MR exams, so you can spend your time wisely
Enhanced diagnostic confidence in neuro oncology
Find the right clinical applications for your needs
Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE. For routine exams, based on in-house testing. Based on in house testing, with brain, c-spine, l-spine, liver and knee exams, measuring exam times only. SmartExam is not available to patients with MR Conditional Implants. Compared to Ingenia 3.0T Omega HP R5.3. Zhou et al., Nat Med 9, 1085-1090 (2003).; Zhou et al., Magn Reson Med 50, 1120-1126 (2003); Jones et al., Magn Reson Med 56, 585-592 (2006). Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary. Compared to scanning without ComforTone.
