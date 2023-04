Your partner in financing healthcare transformation

As an industry, which includes health technology companies, healthcare systems and other stakeholders, we have a responsibility to act. It is time to extend the principle of “first, do no harm” – the very foundation of healthcare – to the planet. Collaboration is vital to deliver on the Paris Agreement climate goals, especially in a complex sector like healthcare. By working together with customers, peers and partners across the value chain, we can help reduce our collective carbon footprint – and so leave a healthier planet, and a more resilient and sustainable healthcare industry, for future generations.”





