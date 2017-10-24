Search terms

    The smart way to keep your technology up-to-date, clinically advanced and secure

    Keeping imaging systems state-of-the-art, secure, compliant, and protected can be very challenging. However, as every clinician and hospital leader know, upgrades are vital to the performance and operational value of systems.

     

    Technology Maximizer is a service offering next to our maintenance service agreements that maximizes your clinical capabilities and equipment performance with software and hardware upgrades that keep the system technology state of the art.

     

    Technology Maximizer helps you stay clinically advanced to drive better patient outcomes and staff experience. It also allows you to predict your budget while keeping systems up to date, enhancing workflows, improving image quality, and ensuring cybersecurity. 

     

    *Technology Maximizer is available for selected systems and availability varies in different markets.

    Technology Maximizer helps you save costs

    Figures image

    Technology Maximizer benefits

    icon1 image

    Stay clinically advanced
    Keep your systems state-of-the-art while enhancing workflows

    icon1 image

    Cybersecurity
    Protect clinical data and reduce cybersecurity risk

    icon1 image

    Patient & staff experience
    Drive better patient outcomes and staff experience

    icon1 image

    Cost predictability
    Be predictable in your costs while keeping systems up to date

    Imaging software and releases for specific equipment

    Boost the clinical capability and operational performance of your imaging equipment with Philips Technology Maximizer.

    Technology Maximizer for

    Computed Tomography

    Technology Maximizer for

    Image Guided Therapy

    Technology Maximizer for

    Magnetic Resonance

    Technology Maximizer for

    Ultrasound

    Success stories

    • image

      Technology Maximizer supports the University of Aberdeen’s award-winning Biomedical Imaging Centre


      The University of Aberdeen celebrated its 40th anniversary of MRI research and development with a comprehensive upgrade to its Philips 3.0T scanner, including the acquisition of Technology Maximizer, which will support the University through continuous system upgrades, helping them to stay clinically advanced and to remain at the forefront of the latest technology.

    • video thumbnail image

      Mount Caramel Health testimonial


      With the Maximizer program you can rest assured that your ultrasound systems will be kept up to date, at a fraction of the cost of purchasing software upgrades separately.

       

      Watch how Mount Caramel hospital benefitted from it.

      banner maximizer

      86% of the customers consider Technology Maximizer to be relevant for overcoming key hospital limitations - staying competitive, addressing staff satisfaction and ensuring cyber security.

      Disclaimer: GemSeek research commissioned by Philips, N=151 (USA).

      Insights

      Technology as a Service

       

      Explore the benefits of Technology as a Service in healthcare and how to move from cost-increasing to cost-reducing and security enhancing technology with subscription based hardware and software upgrade program.

      adressing the need and opportunities

      Explore more

      Operational excellence in healthcare

       

      Philips healthcare partners with you and brings a wealth of knowledge and years of expertise that can help you realize end-to-end operational excellence across your organization. 

      adressing the need and opportunities

      Related products

      igt image

      Interventional Devices and Therapies


      Our vision is to provide integrated solutions that advance minimally invasive procedures by helping healthcare providers to decide, guide, treat and confirm the right therapy for the right patient at the point of care.

      mr image

      Magnetic Resonance


      With a wide variety of patients and large range of clinical indications, you need MRI that can perform with digital clarity & speed in many clinical circumstances. With our MRI solutions, you can meet today’s healthcare challenges.

      igt image

      Computed Tomography


      Discover how Philips Computed Tomography can meet your imaging needs by exploring our family of CT scanners and state of the art clinical solutions.

      ultrasound image

      Ultrasound


      Explore Philips wide selection of ultrasound machines, designed to meet the challenges of today's clinical practices.

      Related services

      rightfit image

      RightFit Service Agreements


      We offer a range of service agreements to meet your priorities and technologies. To give you flexibility, Philips provides you with a choice of service support based on your specific requirements, with service handled on-site or remotely.
       

      smartpath image

      SmartPath Upgrades


      Discover our portfolio of upgrades and trade-ins that can extend the life of your equipment. SmartPath can help keep your imaging systems up-to-date.
       

