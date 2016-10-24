SmartPath for digital radiography and fluoroscopy offers you several options for assuring your Diagnostic X-ray systems are ready to take advantage of the latest technology. You can benefit from several clinical packages as well as latest cyber security solutions. Excellent trade-in programs for other systems puts our latest innovations in your hands.
Philips Bone Suppression4 is an innovative image enhancement technology. As an advanced, proven AI application it increases the clarity of adult erect chest radiographs by suppressing bones on digital images without the need for two exposures. This solution is integrated into the latest DigitalDiagnost C90 and CombiDiagnost R90 providing a soft tissue image for digital chest radiographs.
SkyFlow Plus provides computationally efficient scatter correction tailored to your individual patient, based on a collection of Monte Carlo simulation results (scatter kernels). Monte Carlo simulation is a technique which is commonly used in machine learning, a core part of AI, to estimate the probability of outcomes given various inputs, uncertainties and system dynamics. SkyFlow Plus reduces the effect of scattered radiation for non-grid exams, allowing you to obtain DR images with grid-like contrast while avoiding the time and effort of attaching and detaching a grid.
Philips diagnostic X-ray is committed to helping you provide an excellent level of data security to your patients. The sustainability upgrade to Windows 10 offers state-of-the-art protection against vulnerabilities, including protection of patient data as well as system security across departments – keeping your systems safe and secure. Your installed radiography and fluoroscopy systems will benefit from sustainability upgrade package that includes Windows 10 operating system, new PC hardware and several new Eleva features to ease your workflow and improve serviceability of your systems.
Network and data security is increasingly important
Windows 10 operating system
UNIQUE 2 image processing
Latest Eleva OS
Advanced new PC hardware and SSHD drive
CombiDiagnost R90 Rel 1.0
DigitalDiagnost Rel 4.x
DuraDiagnost Rel 4.0
MobileDiagnost wDR Rel 2.0/2.1
Use mShield to • Prevent malware replication over the network • Ensure equipment availability • Provide an additional layer of security
Digitization in hospital environments continues to evolve to provide better healthcare for patients and improved workflow for operators. Personal, sensitive and confidential data travels from radiology systems throughout the hospital and back again. Securing this information and protecting it from malicious attacks is as vital as it is difficult.
We are committed to strengthening our DXR portfolio by providing enhanced value to our new and Installed Base customers. The designed packages can enrich your installed system for specific areas of interest, based on your latest clinical needs. Please find more details about these valuable packages below
Pediatric package Enjoy optimized pediatric functionality on your new or installed system with this package.
Orthopedic package The orthopedic package is designed to give you full orthopedic functionality on your CombiDiagnost R90.
Chest optimization package This package provides optimized chest imaging and diagnostic support on your new or installed system.
DSA package With Philips Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), blood vessels can be visualized at UNIQUE image quality.
Now you can stay ahead and profit from new Philips technology by trading in your seasoned radiology system for our latest innovation at attractive financial terms.6 By taking advantage of this trade-in opportunity, you’ll enjoy:
We can make your trade-in experience easy! You’ll get an attractive, complete service package for your current system.
Interested in learning more about our SmartPath solutions in digital radiography and fluoroscopy and how you can enhance your equipment’s performance? Sign up for our email list and receive more specific information or a tailored offering.
1 We embrace the following formal definition of AI (source: HLEG definition AI) www.philips.com/a-w/about/artificial-intelligence/philips-ai-principles.
2 Philips Radiology Smart Assistant is only available for sale in selected markets, please check with your local Philips sales representative.
3 Philips Radiology Smart Assistant will be available as an option for new Philips premium X-ray systems including DigitalDiagnost C90, CombiDiagnost R90 and ProxiDiagnost N90, and also as a retrofit for the existing Philips installed base.
4 ClearRead Bone Suppression by Riverain Technologies
5 Not all packages are available for all DXR systems and package components vary per system. Windows 10 is a baseline requirement for any package.
6 Certain requirements must be met and not all customers will qualify. Applicable for Philips Healthcare equipment only
