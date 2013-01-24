    Doctor checking the MR monitor

    SmartPath allows you to enhance your investment, extend the lifetime of your equipment and easily upgrade to the latest technology for long-term success. With this program, you completely renew your trusted Ingenia MR system, just as if you had bought a new MR, extending the lifetime of your equipment and improving your total cost of ownership. Discover how Philips SmartPath program can help you step into the future with confidence. It’s your path to longer system lifetime.
    Re-using your existing magnet and converting to the next generation of MR costs substantially less than purchasing a new system. Furthermore, it alleviates the delays and expense of installing a new MR magnet, that can involve breaking down walls and ceilings and using heavy cranes to transport the magnet in and out of the hospital.

     

    When you convert your MR instead of buying a new system, you also make the sustainable choice. Saving the CO2 output and energy usage that would be required to manufacture a new magnet, and saving the costs of transporting, lifting and installing a new magnet weighing up to 3000 kilograms.

    Benefits of a MR SmartPath upgrade

    SmartWorkflow  

    Patient-centered

    productivity
    Speed

    Up to 50% faster

    MRI exams
    Comfort  

    Improve the patient

    experience
    Confidence

    Access to the latest scanning techniques
    Prof. Andrea Falini
    Prof. Andrea Falini, Chief of Neuroradiology at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, Italy discusses the benefits of SmartPath to dStream upgrade on a Philips Achieva system

    SmartPath to dStream

     

    High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR* and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.

     

    A SmartPath to dStream upgrade offers full dStream capability, without installing a completely new system. Your get a fast, cost effective way to move to digital MRI.
    Learn more about SmartPath to dStream
    * Up to 40% more SNR compared to Achieva as non-digital/dStream system
    Upgrading to a dStream system without pulling out the bore is a great achievement. This really puts Philips in a class of its own.”

    Prof. C. Truwit, MD, PhD, Chief of Radiology

    Hennepin County Medical Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

    SmartPath to dStream is easy to deploy

     

    Take a quick look at how easy it is to transform your current Philips MRI system to the new dStream digital broadband architecture.

    SmartPath to dStream is available for these MR systems

    Achieva 3.0T TX System
    Achieva 3.0T TX System
    Achieva 3.0T System
    Achieva 3.0T System
    Achieva XR System
    Achieva XR System
    Achieva 1.5T System
    Achieva 1.5T System
    Intera 1.5T (ACS-NT) System
    Intera 1.5T (ACS-NT) System

    Explore our comprehensive portfolio of SmartPath upgrades and trade-ins:

