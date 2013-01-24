

Re-using your existing magnet and converting to the next generation of MR costs substantially less than purchasing a new system. Furthermore, it alleviates the delays and expense of installing a new MR magnet, that can involve breaking down walls and ceilings and using heavy cranes to transport the magnet in and out of the hospital.

When you convert your MR instead of buying a new system, you also make the sustainable choice. Saving the CO 2 output and energy usage that would be required to manufacture a new magnet, and saving the costs of transporting, lifting and installing a new magnet weighing up to 3000 kilograms.