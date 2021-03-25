Search terms

Female doctor helping a patient and looking at ultrasound device

Optimizing radiology workflow with an integrated systems approach

    Turn the most defining moments in healthcare into a clear care pathway with predictable patient outcomes

    The challenges facing imaging today call for a new approach. Arguably the biggest challenge to optimizing radiology workflow is that it’s actually a complex web of separate workflows. Whether it’s getting a patient to show up on time for an imaging exam, acquiring the actual images, or getting the right clinical information in the hands of the referring physician, every step of the imaging process can have delays, variability and gaps in communication. All of that causes waste and frustration, and it can have a negative downstream impact on patient care. Consider some of these recent research findings from radiology departments worldwide:

    Icon with lightning bolt in head to convey the distress of burnout

    45%

    of radiologists report symptoms of burnout1

    Stopwatch icon symbolizing wasted time

    44%

    of technologists in the US report moderate or severe levels of job stress2

    Checklist icon representing reporting requirements

    97%

    of radiology departments are unable to meet reporting requirements3

    What's happening in radiology departments worldwide?

    What's happening in radiology departments worldwide?

    What are the major workflow challenges facing your radiology department today, and how do they compare with other radiology departments worldwide? Every step of the patient journey feels the pressure, from scheduling to image acquisition to diagnosis, treatment and follow-up. Download the report now to see the scope of the challenges, which is the first step in beginning to address them.

    Impact of radiology workflow inefficiencies

    An imaging leader talks about overcoming radiology workflow challenges

    Dr. Lawrence Tanenbaum, VP, CTO and Dir. of Advanced Imaging of RadNet, shares his views on radiology staffing, expertise, training, communication and business continuity.

    What can happen when you address radiology workflow challenges?

     

    Improving and streamlining workflows is leading to significant gains:

     

    • Reduce appointment no-shows by 19% and late cancellations by 14%4
    • Decrease MR patient set-up to less than a minute in routine exams5
    • Use telepresence solutions to connect technologists and clinical experts
    • Reduce CT turnaround time in the emergency department from order to exam start by 14%6
    • Improve report reading time for assessing tumor burden by 60%
    • Improve MR service efficiency by 10-20%8

    Why is it so important to take a systems approach to imaging?

     

    It’s hard to compile a comprehensive view of patients when health data is distributed and sequestered across multiple applications and departments. By taking a systems view of imaging and treatment, you see the opportunities to connect and optimize workflows across the imaging enterprise – from patient management to image acquisition to image interpretation and through results communication and follow-up. This helps to improve outcomes for patients, the work experience for radiologists, technologists and administrators, and the operational and clinical efficiency of the whole department and beyond.

    Key capabilities thumbnail

    Want to learn more about streamlining your radiology department's workflow? 

    Together, we can address your greatest workflow challenges

    Some of the biggest challenges for radiology leaders stem from managing complex, disconnected workflows that can negatively impact patient care, staff experience, outcomes and cost. What if you could start solving them today?

    Discover radiology workflow the way it is meant to be

     

    Take a deeper look at the solutions that are helping radiology departments successfully address workflow challenges.

    *According to the definition of AI from the EU High-Level Expert Group.

     

    Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

     

    1. Medscape National Physician Burnout, Depression & Suicide Report 2019  (note to designer: link is https://www.medscape.com/slideshow/2019-lifestyle-burnout-depression-6011056)

    2. Radiology staff in focus: A radiology services impact and satisfaction survey of technologists and imaging directors. A research study conducted for Philips by The MarkeTech Group, 2019.

    3. http://www.cqc.org.uk/sites/defaults/files/20180718-radiology-reporting-review-report-final-for-web.pdf2

    4. Advancing key performance indicators with pre-visit navigation: A case study with Boston Medical Center. Philips, 2020.

    5. Based on in-house testing. SmartWorkflow solutions in MR | Philips

    6. Since implementing and leveraging PerformanceBridge Practice to discover and address the issue, Boston Medical Center has been able to achieve a 14% reduction in CT turnaround time from order to exam start in its ED.

    7. Folio, L. et al. Initial Experience with multi-media and quantitative tumor reporting appears to improve oncologist efficiency in assessing tumor burden. RSNA 2015.

    8. Based on a project conducted at Banner Health, AZ, U.S. Using PerformanceBridge Practice software analytics, Banner identified an opportunity to drive added MRI volume and revenue in a few ways, one of which was improving MR efficiency by 10-20% to hit a total of 80% efficiency.

    9. According to the definition of AI from the EU High-Level Expert Group.

