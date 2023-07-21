Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry- leading image-guided therapy solution enables your teams to benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse vascular and cardiac procedures. You can seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table sidetableside, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Enhance visibility
Simplify set-up and operation
Do more with flexible working
Manage dose efficiently
Make the most of every day
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Enhance visibility
Simplify set-up and operation
Do more with flexible working
Manage dose efficiently
Make the most of every day
Elevate your interventional cardiology capabilities with the Azurion 5 with 12'' flat detector. This high performance image-guided therapy solution allows interventional teams to perform challenging cardiac interventions. Seamlessly control all relevant applications at table side for a consistent user experience, excellent lab performance and patient care.
The IntraSight Interventional Applications Workspace is where imaging, physiology, co-registration* and software all come together to help identify coronary and peripheral artery disease, and allow for more optimized treatment plans. IntraSight is built on a new foundational platform designed to meet the evolving needs of your lab today and tomorrow.
Elevate your vascular capabilities with the Azurion 3 with 15'' flat detector. Your interventional teams benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse neuro, endovascular, oncology and cardiac procedures. Take the next step in improving care and managing costs. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at tableside, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
