Azurion 5 M20

Image Guided Therapy System Monoplane Ceiling/Floor Mounted

Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry- leading image-guided therapy solution enables your teams to benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse vascular and cardiac procedures. You can seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table sidetableside, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.

Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support a wide variety of interventional procedures.

Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
To support fast, informed clinical decisions, you can control compatible applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the touch screen module at tableside. This supports clinical decision making in the exam room and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.

Enhance visibility
Thanks to the next-generation 20'' detector your vascular procedures can benefit from excellent image quality. Its wider anatomical coverage allows you to perform diverse procedures. The superb Philips image processing chain is designed to visualize small vessel details with exceptional clarity. This system also supports head-to-toe imaging and patient access from all sides.

Simplify set-up and operation
To simplify and standardize system set-up for all cases and users, the system uses ProcedureCards that can be fully customized. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the procedure.

Do more with flexible working
Team members can work on multiple activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. While fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare for the next exam, or finish reporting on another patient.

Manage dose efficiently
ClarityIQ technology reduces radiation exposure to patients[1] and staff[2] in an interventional lab, by providing industry- leading image quality at a fraction of the dose. Our unique ClarityIQ technology makes this quantum leap in dose reduction possible. It reduces X-ray dose while delivering equivalent image quality[3].

Make the most of every day
Staying on top of today’s complex healthcare environment is challenging enough without a constant concern of keeping your systems up and running smoothly. Technology Maximizer Essential, included with your new Azurion[4], provides support and upgrades for Azurion system functionality, cybersecurity controls, and operating system.

  • Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
  • Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
  • Enhance visibility
  • Simplify set-up and operation
  • 1. IMV ServiceTrak 2018 X-ray Cardiovascular Systems.
  • 2. Based on the comparison between remotely connected and non-remotely connected systems. Data sample from 2018 for Allura FD and Azurion systems (n=9955).
  • 3. The related tests were performed by three users with different background and experience level. The test timings were performed using a frontal plane of an Azurion biplane R2.1 system (FD20/15N, STM-1713 (Dick Bruna), location QL-1).
  • 4. Technology Maximizer Essential, 5 year program included with Azurion release 3.

