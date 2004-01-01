With digital radiography systems that reflect a sensible marriage of function and fiscal responsibility, your patients benefit from fast and smooth examinations. Your facility benefits from a reputation for quality, by offering reliable imaging services based on Philips proven technology.
As a total DXR solution provider, Philips has the right system for virtually every need. Our DuraDiagnost slips easily into the mix, delivering premium DR images in low acuity settings.
Our unique Eleva workspot has been developed with clinicians to answer the needs of radiology users. It is the same harmonized user interface found on all Philips premium digital radiography systems. The pre-settings and customized user profiles result in more automated workflow. Images are available on screen in just a few seconds.
Get consistent, high quality digital images with the SkyPlate E or SkyPlate (optional) wireless detector. It uses advanced Cesium Iodide (CsI) detector technology to mirror the imaging capabilities of Philips premium DR systems. The light weight of the detector also sets an industry standard for use wherever you need them – stationary or portable.
The counter-balanced components can be quickly and easily moved into position with minimal effort. Flexible movement capabilities and ergonomically designed handles and controls save further time and effort.
UNIQUE 2 optimizes every link of the imaging chain. It harmonizes contrast levels, highlights faint details, and adapts parameters to provide lots of detail and wide image dynamics, while still maintaining a natural, artifact-free appearance.
Access to an efficient workflow that supports an enhanced return on investment. Dual detector set-up supports a variety of patient examinations in a single digital radiography room.
Your cost-effective opportunity to enter the DR workflow. Central to this performance-oriented system is SkyPlate, a lightweight (6.2 lbs), cassette-sized, wireless portable detector which can be used for a wide variety of examinations.
Easily perform the full range of supine digital radiography exams in one room. Affordable option for a second or back-up room. Just turn the rotatable X-ray tube to examine patients in bed or handle difficult projection angles.
Our unique Eleva workspot has been developed with clinicians to answer the needs of radiology users. It is the same harmonized user interface found on all Philips premium digital radiography systems. The pre-settings and customized user profiles result in more automated workflow. Images are available on screen in just a few seconds.
Get consistent, high quality digital images with the SkyPlate E or SkyPlate (optional) wireless detector. It uses advanced Cesium Iodide (CsI) detector technology to mirror the imaging capabilities of Philips premium DR systems. The light weight of the detector also sets an industry standard for use wherever you need them – stationary or portable.
The counter-balanced components can be quickly and easily moved into position with minimal effort. Flexible movement capabilities and ergonomically designed handles and controls save further time and effort.
UNIQUE 2 optimizes every link of the imaging chain. It harmonizes contrast levels, highlights faint details, and adapts parameters to provide lots of detail and wide image dynamics, while still maintaining a natural, artifact-free appearance.
Access to an efficient workflow that supports an enhanced return on investment. Dual detector set-up supports a variety of patient examinations in a single digital radiography room.
Your cost-effective opportunity to enter the DR workflow. Central to this performance-oriented system is SkyPlate, a lightweight (6.2 lbs), cassette-sized, wireless portable detector which can be used for a wide variety of examinations.
Easily perform the full range of supine digital radiography exams in one room. Affordable option for a second or back-up room. Just turn the rotatable X-ray tube to examine patients in bed or handle difficult projection angles.
Specifications
X-ray generation
X-ray generation
High-voltage generator
The converter generator generates high voltage equivalent to DC voltage
