Radiography

Radiography 5000 F DuraDiagnost Rel 4

Floor-based digital radiography solution

With digital radiography systems that reflect a sensible marriage of function and fiscal responsibility, your patients benefit from fast and smooth examinations. Your facility benefits from a reputation for quality, by offering reliable imaging services based on Philips proven technology.

Productive solutions
As a total DXR solution provider, Philips has the right system for virtually every need. Our DuraDiagnost slips easily into the mix, delivering premium DR images in low acuity settings.

Eleva efficiency
Our unique Eleva workspot has been developed with clinicians to answer the needs of radiology users. It is the same harmonized user interface found on all Philips premium digital radiography systems. The pre-settings and customized user profiles result in more automated workflow. Images are available on screen in just a few seconds.

Lightweight wireless portable detector
Get consistent, high quality digital images with the SkyPlate E or SkyPlate (optional) wireless detector. It uses advanced Cesium Iodide (CsI) detector technology to mirror the imaging capabilities of Philips premium DR systems. The light weight of the detector also sets an industry standard for use wherever you need them – stationary or portable.

Saving time and effort
The counter-balanced components can be quickly and easily moved into position with minimal effort. Flexible movement capabilities and ergonomically designed handles and controls save further time and effort.

Consistent, good image quality
UNIQUE 2 optimizes every link of the imaging chain. It harmonizes contrast levels, highlights faint details, and adapts parameters to provide lots of detail and wide image dynamics, while still maintaining a natural, artifact-free appearance.

DuraDiagnost Efficiency Room
Access to an efficient workflow that supports an enhanced return on investment. Dual detector set-up supports a variety of patient examinations in a single digital radiography room.

DuraDiagnost Value Room
Your cost-effective opportunity to enter the DR workflow. Central to this performance-oriented system is SkyPlate, a lightweight (6.2 lbs), cassette-sized, wireless portable detector which can be used for a wide variety of examinations.

Focus on table-based DR exams
Easily perform the full range of supine digital radiography exams in one room. Affordable option for a second or back-up room. Just turn the rotatable X-ray tube to examine patients in bed or handle difficult projection angles.

Productive solutions
As a total DXR solution provider, Philips has the right system for virtually every need. Our DuraDiagnost slips easily into the mix, delivering premium DR images in low acuity settings.

Eleva efficiency
Our unique Eleva workspot has been developed with clinicians to answer the needs of radiology users. It is the same harmonized user interface found on all Philips premium digital radiography systems. The pre-settings and customized user profiles result in more automated workflow. Images are available on screen in just a few seconds.

Lightweight wireless portable detector
Get consistent, high quality digital images with the SkyPlate E or SkyPlate (optional) wireless detector. It uses advanced Cesium Iodide (CsI) detector technology to mirror the imaging capabilities of Philips premium DR systems. The light weight of the detector also sets an industry standard for use wherever you need them – stationary or portable.

Saving time and effort
The counter-balanced components can be quickly and easily moved into position with minimal effort. Flexible movement capabilities and ergonomically designed handles and controls save further time and effort.

Consistent, good image quality
UNIQUE 2 optimizes every link of the imaging chain. It harmonizes contrast levels, highlights faint details, and adapts parameters to provide lots of detail and wide image dynamics, while still maintaining a natural, artifact-free appearance.

DuraDiagnost Efficiency Room
Access to an efficient workflow that supports an enhanced return on investment. Dual detector set-up supports a variety of patient examinations in a single digital radiography room.

DuraDiagnost Value Room
Your cost-effective opportunity to enter the DR workflow. Central to this performance-oriented system is SkyPlate, a lightweight (6.2 lbs), cassette-sized, wireless portable detector which can be used for a wide variety of examinations.

Focus on table-based DR exams
Easily perform the full range of supine digital radiography exams in one room. Affordable option for a second or back-up room. Just turn the rotatable X-ray tube to examine patients in bed or handle difficult projection angles.

Specifications

X-ray generation
X-ray generation
High-voltage generator
  • The converter generator generates high voltage equivalent to DC voltage
Mains voltage
  • 400 V / 480 V (±10%); 50 Hz or 60 Hz, 3-phase
Max. mains resistance at 400 V
  • 0.3 Ohm  0.2 Ohm
Max. mains current at 400 V
  • 112A  134A
Nominal power (IEC)
  • 50 kW  65 kW
Max. tube voltage
  • 150 kV  150 kV
Max. tube current (at 70 kV)
  • 630 mA  928 mA
mAs product
  • 0.4 mAs to 850 mAs  0.4 mAs to 850 mAs
Exposure times
  • 1ms to 4s  1ms to 4s
Generator
  • 50 kW  65 kW
Collimator
Collimator
Type
  • Manual, with light field indicator
Timer switch
  • 30 s
Angle of aperture and rotation
  • ±45°
X-ray tube
X-ray tube
Anode angle
  • RO1750 - 13°  SRO 33100 - 13°
Maximum tube voltage
  • RO1750 - 150 kV  SRO 33100 - 150 kV
Anode heat storage capacity
  • RO1750 - 220 kJ (300 kHU)  SRO 33100 - 220 kJ (300 kHU)
Assembly heat capacity
  • RO1750 - 1500 kJ (2202.4 kHU) SRO 33100 - 1500 kJ (2202.4 kHU)
Continuous anode input power
  • RO1750 – 200 W SRO 33100 – 200 W
Two focal spots
  • RO1750 - 0.6 and 1.2  SRO 33100 - 0.6 and 1.2
Maximum power with focal spot 0.6
  • RO1750 - 17 kW  SRO 33100 - 33 kW
Maximum power with focal spot 1.2
  • RO1750 - 50 kW  SRO 33100 - 100 kW
Minimum anode speed
  • RO1750 - 3000-3600 revolutions/min. SRO 33100 - 9000-10800 revolutions/min.
Wireless portable detector
Wireless portable detector
Type
  • Digital wireless flat detector
Scintillator
  • Cesium Iodide (CsI)
Image matrix size
  • 2,330 x 2,846 pixel
Detector size
  • 35 cm x 43 cm (14" x 17")
Active Area
  • 34.48 cm X 42.12 cm (approx. 13.6" X 16.6")
Pixel size
  • 148 μm
Detector pixels
  • 6.6 Megapixel
A/D conversion (bits)
  • 16 bits
Weight (incl. battery)
  • 2.8 kg (6.2 lb)
Eleva workspot computer
Eleva workspot computer
Hard disk
  • 480 GB SSD total
RAM storage capacity
  • 16 GB
Wireless portable detector 2
Wireless portable detector 2
Weight (incl. battery)
  • 3.1 kg (6.8 lb)
A/D conversion (bits)
  • 16 bits
Detector pixels
  • 5.7 Megapixel
Pixel size
  • 160 μm
Active Area
  • 34.5 cm x 42.5 cm (13.6" x 16.7")
Scintillator
  • Cesium Iodide (CsI)
Type
  • Digital wireless flat detector
Image matrix size
  • 2,156 x 2,653 pixel
Detector size
  • 35 cm x 43 cm (14" x 17")
X-ray tube floor stand
X-ray tube floor stand
Height
  • 233.25 cm (91.8")
Room height
  • min. 270 cm (106.3")
Vertical lift maximum
  • 150 cm (59.0")
Central beam minimum upper floor
  • 35 cm (137.8")
Central beam maximum upper floor
  • 185 cm (72.8")
Rotation of tube around vertical axis
  • -180° to +90°
X-ray tube rotation
  • -120° to +120°
Source-image distance
  • Max. 110 cm (43.3") for table and Max. 250 cm (98.4") for wall stand
Fixed detector
Fixed detector
Pixel size
  • 148 μm
Type
  • Digital flat Cesium Iodide (CsI) detector
Image matrix size
  • 2,840 x 2,874 pixel
Detector pixels
  • 8.2 Megapixel
Detector size
  • 43 cm x 43 cm (17" x 17")
Weight
  • 2.1 kg
Active area
  • 42 cm x 42.5 cm (16.5" X 16.7")
Image resolution
  • up to 3.4 Lp/mm
