Customized service agreements


Tailor-made agreements in order to keep your equipment healthy and up to date.

    Envisioning the future of maintenance


    Providing care today means making every investment worthwhile and every usable moment count. To achieve this, you want to maximize your productivity by reducing the unplanned downtime of your equipment as much as possible.

    We partner with you in a flexible, tailored way, that focuses on proactive rather than reactive maintenance. In this way, issues may be addressed before they impact your ability to provide continuous care. Which can help you in your aim for systems that are always on and ready.

    Download our article envisioning the future of maintenance to learn more.

    Introducing RightFit Service Agreements

    Keep your equipment up to date and up and running with our diverse range of support options.

    Choose from letting our advanced technology, expert technicians and remote capabilities take the strain or opt for tiered support where your own inhouse capabilities are complemented by Philips support and expertise.

     

    We work with your teams when you need us to keep your systems running smoothly.

    Philips RightFit service agreements

    Maintenance service contracts based on your needs

    Our portfolio of flexible service agreements are tailored to your need and goals.

    Choose one of our eight contract types or build your own.

    Direct Support Contracts
    Let us take the strain

    In-house Support Contracts
    You lead, we'll support

    Download the brochure below to learn about coverage of each service contract and additional services and determine the right agreement for your needs.

    A partner that understands your needs and goes the extra mile

    It takes a team to deliver exceptional care. We continuously aim to raise the bar on customer relationships to achieve new levels of trust, closeness and responsiveness. Our Operational Intelligence way of working prioritizes people and synchronizes process and technology to unlock operational value.

