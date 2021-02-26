Pojmovi za pretragu

Cucle
  Udobno prianja na prirodne obline bebinog lica

    Philips Avent Soothie Soothie

    SCF099/21

    Udobno prianja na prirodne obline bebinog lica

    Philips Avent Soothie dizajnirana je prema prirodnim konturama lica vaše bebe. Njen zakrivljeni štitnik u obliku srca neće smetati bebinom malenom nosu. Napravljena od medicinskog silikona, Soothie se distribuira u bolnicama širom Evrope*

    Philips Avent Soothie Soothie

    Udobno prianja na prirodne obline bebinog lica

    Fleksibilni medicinski silikon

    • Jednodelni silikonski dizajn
    • 0–6 meseci
    • Bez bisfenola A (BPA)
    • Pakovanje od 2
    Follows the curves of your baby’s face for enhanced comfort

    Follows the curves of your baby’s face for enhanced comfort

    The special curved, heart-shaped shield is designed to follow the natural curves of your baby’s face, so as to provide maximum comfort without bumping into his or her tiny nose.

    One-piece design, made from 100% medical grade silicone

    One-piece design, made from 100% medical grade silicone

    Soothie has a durable one-piece design, made entirely from flexible medical grade silicone. Our team of experts specially-created it for your newborn baby of 0-6m

    Distributed by hospitals across Europe*

    Distributed by hospitals across Europe*

    The Philips Avent Soothie range is distributed in hospitals all across Europe. It is trusted by doctors and nurses to soothe newborns.

    Ortodontska cucla

    Ortodontska cucla

    Soothie supports the natural oral development of your baby. Its orthodontic nipple – with a symmetrical shape – respects your baby’s palate, teeth and gums.

    Unique design helps you bond with your baby

    Unique design helps you bond with your baby

    It’s uniquely designed so that you can place your finger in the nipple. This enables you create an even stronger bond with your baby, by helping them suckle.

    Design prevents water from getting trapped in the nipple

    Design prevents water from getting trapped in the nipple

    Thanks to its fingerheld design, drops of water don't get trapped in the nipple.

    Sterilišite i čuvajte u jednoj praktičnoj futroli

    Sterilišite i čuvajte u jednoj praktičnoj futroli

    Did you know that Soothie travel case can also be used as sterilizer? Add some water and pop it in the microwave for extra hygiene*.

    Tehničke specifikacije

    • Šta je uključeno

      Soothie varalica
      2  kom.
    • Sve naše Soothie varalice imaju isti oblik cucle, jednodelni dizajn i materijal i dolaze sa raznim oblicima štitnika, uključujući one koji se distribuiraju u bolnicama širom Evrope
    • Iz higijenskih razloga, zamenite cucle nakon 4 nedelje upotrebe
