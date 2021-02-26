SCF099/21
Udobno prianja na prirodne obline bebinog lica
Philips Avent Soothie dizajnirana je prema prirodnim konturama lica vaše bebe. Njen zakrivljeni štitnik u obliku srca neće smetati bebinom malenom nosu. Napravljena od medicinskog silikona, Soothie se distribuira u bolnicama širom Evrope*Pogledajte sve pogodnosti
The special curved, heart-shaped shield is designed to follow the natural curves of your baby’s face, so as to provide maximum comfort without bumping into his or her tiny nose.
Soothie has a durable one-piece design, made entirely from flexible medical grade silicone. Our team of experts specially-created it for your newborn baby of 0-6m
The Philips Avent Soothie range is distributed in hospitals all across Europe. It is trusted by doctors and nurses to soothe newborns.
Soothie supports the natural oral development of your baby. Its orthodontic nipple – with a symmetrical shape – respects your baby’s palate, teeth and gums.
It’s uniquely designed so that you can place your finger in the nipple. This enables you create an even stronger bond with your baby, by helping them suckle.
Thanks to its fingerheld design, drops of water don't get trapped in the nipple.
Did you know that Soothie travel case can also be used as sterilizer? Add some water and pop it in the microwave for extra hygiene*.
