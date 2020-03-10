Access support for products, including cleaning and disinfecting information, video tutorials and more.
Explore a comprehensive portfolio of product and service solutions for managing COVID-19 patients.
You can still watch webinars which have previously aired.
Cindy Gaines, MSN, RA Chief Nursing Officer and Clinical Lead
Population Health
Philips
Cindy Gaines, MSN, RA
Chief Nursing Officer and Clinical Lead
Karsten Russell-Wood, MPH, MBA Global Portfolio Leader
Philips
Karsten Russell-Wood, MPH, MBA
Global Portfolio Leader
Cindy Gaines, MSN, RN Chief Nursing Officer and Clinical Leader, Population Health, Philips
Cindy Gaines, MSN, RN
Chief Nursing Officer and Clinical Leader, Population Health, Philips
Ray Costantini, MD, MBA Co-Founder and CEO, Bright.md
Ray Costantini, MD, MBA
Co-Founder and CEO, Bright.md
Julie Yarasavitch Sr. Global Clinial Applications Manager, Philips
Julie Yarasavitch
Sr. Global Clinial Applications Manager, Philips
Interviewee: Ira M. Cheifetz, MD FCCM FAARC Chief, Cardiac Critical Care, UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s, Cleveland OH
Interviewee: Ira M. Cheifetz, MD FCCM FAARC
Chief, Cardiac Critical Care, UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s, Cleveland OH
Interviewer: Joseph Frassica, MD Head of Philips Research, the Americas and Chief Medical Officer Philips North America
Interviewer: Joseph Frassica, MD
Head of Philips Research, the Americas and Chief Medical Officer Philips North America
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer, Philips
Jan Kimpen
Chief Medical Officer, Philips
Huiling Zhang Head of Medical Office, Connected Care, Philips
Huiling Zhang
Head of Medical Office, Connected Care, Philips
Amy Leigh Miller, MD, PhD Chief Medical Information Officer of Inpatient Clinical Services Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston MA
Amy Leigh Miller, MD, PhD
Chief Medical Information Officer of Inpatient Clinical Services
Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston MA
Corey Scurlock MD, MBA Medical Director Telehealth Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla NY
Corey Scurlock MD, MBA
Medical Director Telehealth
Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla NY
David Konrad, MD, PhD Managing Director, Perioperative Medicine and Intensive Care Karolinska University Hospital, Sweden
David Konrad, MD, PhD
Managing Director, Perioperative Medicine and Intensive Care
Karolinska University Hospital, Sweden
Ira M. Cheifetz, MD FCCM FAARC Chief, Cardiac Critical Care UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s, Cleveland OH
Ira M. Cheifetz, MD FCCM FAARC
Chief, Cardiac Critical Care
UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s, Cleveland OH
Nicholas S. Hill, MD Chief, Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Division Tufts Medical Center, Boston MA
Nicholas S. Hill, MD
Chief, Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Division
Tufts Medical Center, Boston MA
Prof Tay Kiang Hiong Head of the Vascular and Interventional Radiology Department, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore
Prof Tay Kiang Hiong
Head of the Vascular and Interventional Radiology Department, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore
Dr Too Chow Wei Senior Consultant Interventional Radiologist, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore
Dr Too Chow Wei
Senior Consultant Interventional Radiologist, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore
Dr Edward Choke Senior Consultant Vascular and Endovascular Surgeon, Sengkang General Hospital, Singapore
Dr Edward Choke
Senior Consultant Vascular and Endovascular Surgeon, Sengkang General Hospital, Singapore
Dr Lim Ing Haan Consultant Cardiologist, Lim Ing Haan Cardiology Clinic, Mt Elizabeth Hospital, Singapore
Dr Lim Ing Haan
Consultant Cardiologist, Lim Ing Haan Cardiology Clinic, Mt Elizabeth Hospital, Singapore
Michael S Ruma, MD, MPH, FACOG Perinatal Associates of New Mexico
Michael S Ruma, MD, MPH, FACOG
Perinatal Associates of New Mexico
Teresa López-Fernández, MD La Paz University Hospital, Madrid, Spain
Teresa López-Fernández, MD
La Paz University Hospital, Madrid, Spain
Dr. Martin Doerfler MD
SVP and Associate CMO, Northwell Health
In a global live streaming academic conference, experts from multiple countries share the global anti-epidemic experience through online streaming. Explore the future of public healthcare development, through a series of presentations and sharing by medical experts worldwide.
Please use Internet Explorer browser for the best experience.
Dr. Adam Seiver
Head of Medical Office for Philips Monitoring Analytics and Therapeutic Care
James O Hunt
Clinical Applications Specialist
Panelist include ASE President Madhav Swaminathan, MD, FASE, ASE President-Elect Judy Hung, MD, FASE, James Kirkpatrick, MD, FASE, Carol Mitchell, PhD, RDMS, RDCS, RVT, RT(r), ACS, FASE, Smadar Kort, MD, FASE, Cynthia Taub, MD, FASE, Lanqui Hua, ACS, APCA,RDCS (AE/PE/FE), FASE, Carlene McClanahan, RDCS(AE/PE), FASE and Paul Pottinger, MD, FACP, FIDSA.
Zachary Berry
Clinical Services Specialist
Joel Batey
Clinical Services Specialist
Josh Kramer
Clinical Applications Specialist
Edward Steiner MD, FACR
WellSpan Health/York Hospital of Pennsylvania
Gobal Punjabi, MD
Hennepin Healthcare, Minneapolis
Rachel Liu, MD, FACEP
Yale School of Medicine New Haven
Alexandra Goncalves, MD, PhD, MMSc Medical Officer for Cardiology and Personal health, CMO Philips
Alexandra Goncalves, MD, PhD, MMSc
Medical Officer for Cardiology and Personal health, CMO Philips
Luigi Badano, MD, PhD
Professor of Cardiology, University of Milan-Bicocca Italy
Lissa Sugeng, MD, MPH
Director of Yale Echolab Yale University School of Medicine
Dr. Christomer Moore, MD
Associate Professor, Departement of Emergency Medicine Yale University School of Medicine
Jacob Turmell, DNP, RN, NP-C, ACNS-BC, CCRN-K Alarm Management Thought Leader
Jacob Turmell, DNP, RN, NP-C, ACNS-BC, CCRN-K
Alarm Management Thought Leader
Lauren Rodriguez, MSN, RN, CCRN Workflow Optimization Thought Leader
Lauren Rodriguez, MSN, RN, CCRN
Workflow Optimization Thought Leader
Christine Perez, PhD candidate, RN, BSN, CEIM, NTMNC NICU Thought Leader Philips Clinical Professional Services
Christine Perez, PhD candidate, RN, BSN, CEIM, NTMNC
NICU Thought Leader
Philips Clinical Professional Services
Facilitated by: Ray McLean, RN, BSN Workflow Optimization Thought Leader
Facilitated by:
Ray McLean, RN, BSN
Workflow Optimization Thought Leader
Guest Speakers: Sarah McCalebb, RN, BSN, CEN National Senior Clinical Specialist
Lead Clinical Consultant
Pete Stribling, RN, MSN
Guest Speakers:
Sarah McCalebb, RN, BSN, CEN
National Senior Clinical Specialist
Martin Altersberger MD
Thomas Binder MD, FESC
Sara Nikravan, MD Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology Critical Care Medicine Virginia Mason Medical Center
Sara Nikravan, MD
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Critical Care Medicine
Virginia Mason Medical Center
Arun D. Nagdev, M.D. Director of Emergency Ultrasound Highland General Hospital Alameda Health System Associate Clinical Professor Department of Emergency Medicine University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine
Arun D. Nagdev, M.D.
Director of Emergency Ultrasound
Highland General Hospital
Alameda Health System
Associate Clinical Professor
Department of Emergency Medicine
University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine
Rachel Liu, MD, FACEP
Yale School of Medicine New Haven
Rick Meece, ACS, RDCS, RCS, RCIS, FASE Advanced Imaging Specialist, Echocardiography Perioperative and Structural Heart
Rick Meece, ACS, RDCS, RCS, RCIS, FASE
Advanced Imaging Specialist, Echocardiography
Perioperative and Structural Heart
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.