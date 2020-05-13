Access support for products, including cleaning and disinfecting information, video tutorials and more.
Ultrasound is more valuable than ever with its expanding role in the fight against COVID-19. Philips provides a wide range of ultrasound systems to assess and manage COVID-19-related lung and cardiac complications.
Ultrasound can be used as a tool to identify findings consistent with COIVD-19, assess the severity of the disease and help monitor and manage patients by enabling quick and accurate assessments of cardiac and pulmonary status.
Philips Ultrasound is working with cardiologists and sonographers to help identify and share best practices for cardiac exams. Clinicians' feedback to Philips has emphasized consideration for safety while imaging, capture of the most relevant images and data, and effective follow-up analysis.
While the extent of cardiac damage due to COVID-19 is far from completely understood, cardiologists have highlighted symptoms and complications of pneumonia as key areas of potential focus, especially myocarditis, pulmonary embolism, and potential for acute myocardial infarction.
According to the American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) recommendations, to monitor disease progression and hemodynamic of patients with COVID-19, echocardiography should obtain the following cardiac parameters: Left heart function, right heart function, cardiac hemodynamics and signs of pericardial effusion. Assessment of right heart function is important because of the potential for short-term lung diseases or acute myocarditis, potentially resulting in pulmonary hypertension and acute right heart failure.
Precautions for both caregiver and patient safety are of highest priority. Clinicians have emphasized use of proper PPE, criteria for use of the TEE and minimization of exam time as especially critical. We recommend carefully pre-planning the exam and applying protocols and techniques such as 3D that reduce the need for multiple acquisitions and changing of the transducer positioning. To the extent possible, measurements should be made on a separate workstation, or after the patient has left the exam room.
Caregivers should also consider needs for monitoring and follow up exams of COVID-19 patients. Application of techniques and measurements that are consistent and reproducible will aid in comparisons. Some cardiologists have also recommended identification or tagging of patients as COVID-19 in the patient record to help them with future retrieval and analysis.
With systems that are easily cleaned and provide high-quality imaging, Philips Ultrasound technology helps clinicians provide timely and reliable assessment and management of lung and cardiac conditions in COVID-19 patients.
Philips EPIQ Elite ultrasound features an exceptional level of clinical performance, workflow, and advanced intelligence to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding practices. The EPIQ Elite platform brings ultimate solutions to ultrasound, with clinically tailored tools designed to elevate diagnostic confidence to new levels.
The EPIQ CVx is a dedicated cardiac ultrasound solution which brings significant advancements in functionality. This helps you deliver better care through higher processing power, exceptional imaging with more clarity & sharpness, improved exam efficiencies, complemented by the proven, robust quantification capabilities of TOMTEC.
Philips understand the challenges you face. From a changing patient population to the need to maximize resources, the challenges can be considerable. Philips Affiniti helps you overcome these daily challenges so you can provide the best possible care for your patients every day. Affiniti offers a powerful combination of performance and workflow advances to enhance diagnostic confidence making it the choice of clinicians worldwide.
Bringing ultrasound capabilities to the palm of your hand, Philips Lumify combines transducers and an ultrasound app to bring diagnostic capabilities to your compatible Android smart phones and tablets. Acquire critical clinical data quickly and easily in more POC scenarios: emergency medicine, critical care, bedside, and office practice. When you purchase Lumify outright, you get the Lumify transducer(s), the Lumify app, software upgrades, and a manufacturer's warranty. Your purchase also includes a Carry case for your device and transducer.
Philips InnoSight ultrasound system allows you to scan patients in more of the clinical places you deliver care. The compact & highly portable InnoSight ultrasound system, with its innovative ergonomic design and clinical versatility, allows you to bring ultrasound to patients, whether in the office, clinic, or hospital.
