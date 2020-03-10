Access support for products, including cleaning and disinfecting information, video tutorials and more.
Explore a comprehensive portfolio of product and service solutions for managing COVID-19 patients.
IT teams are being asked to advance the healthcare digital transformation for the long run to mitigate the unprecedented growth of unstructured data, standardize IT platforms and combat increasingly sophisticated cyber threats; at the same time these same IT teams must perform and adapt quickly the COVID-19 global crisis new environment, by taking measures that maintain care team support, while preventing compromised patient data privacy, security, and compliance.
Healthcare IT and digital care delivery resources:
Bringing ultrasound capabilities to the palm of your hand, Philips Lumify combines transducers and an ultrasound app to bring diagnostic capabilities to your compatible Android smart phones and tablets. Acquire critical clinical data quickly and easily in more POC scenarios: emergency medicine, critical care, bedside, and office practice. When you purchase Lumify outright, you get the Lumify transducer(s), the Lumify app, software upgrades, and a manufacturer's warranty. Your purchase also includes a Carry case for your device and transducer.
Philips EPIQ Elite ultrasound features an exceptional level of clinical performance, workflow, and advanced intelligence to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding practices. The EPIQ Elite platform brings ultimate solutions to ultrasound, with clinically tailored tools designed to elevate diagnostic confidence to new levels.
Philips understand the challenges you face. From a changing patient population to the need to maximize resources, the challenges can be considerable. Philips Affiniti helps you overcome these daily challenges so you can provide the best possible care for your patients every day. Affiniti offers a powerful combination of performance and workflow advances to enhance diagnostic confidence making it the choice of clinicians worldwide.
The EPIQ CVx is a dedicated cardiac ultrasound solution which brings significant advancements in functionality. This helps you deliver better care through higher processing power, exceptional imaging with more clarity & sharpness, improved exam efficiencies, complemented by the proven, robust quantification capabilities of TOMTEC.
Now the performance your practice demands also fits your budget. We’ve taken proven, advanced Philips technologies and put them into Access CT for enhanced diagnostic confidence, at an attractive total cost of ownership.
Incisive CT helps you meet some of your organization’s most pressing challenges. Philips Incisive CT offers intellect at every step, from acquisition through results, and across all fronts: financial, clinical and operational. Like never before, operator and design efficiencies come together for wise decisions from start to finish with an unprecedented Tube for Life guarantee¹. Now with the CT Smart Workflow, Incisive CT has further differentiated itself. CT Smart Workflow is an entirely new package of AI enabled tools that bring you the industry’s fastest AI reconstruction, automatic patient positioning and so much more to aid successful exams with fast results at low dose. From motion-free cardiac imaging to interventional procedures with confidence, CT Smart workflow offers you advances that matter in your day-to-day imaging.
The IQon Spectral CT is the world’s first and only detector-based spectral CT, delivering multiple layers of retrospective data in a single, low-dose scan. Fully integrated with your current workflow, this proprietary approach to CT delivers extraordinary diagnostic quality, empowering you to improve your clinical confidence and make the right diagnosis in the first scan.
Big Bore RT is designed as a CT simulator to enhance clinical confidence, accelerate time to treat and maximize value of its investment without compromising on patient experience – four dimensions that are essential towards excellent care.
The MobileDiagnost wDR mobile radiography system offers outstanding workflow, brilliant image quality and the full efficiency of Philips’ premium digital radiography all packed into a simple, secure and flexible mobile X-ray system.
The system allows you to comfortably see more patients per day and shorten patient wait times by decreasing the time to diagnosis with innovative tools that help drive workflow efficiency. DigitalDiagnost C90’s live tube head camera, versatile room configurations, and exam automation technologies all help assure outstanding patient throughput.
With digital radiography systems that reflect a sensible marriage of function and fiscal responsibility, your patients benefit from fast and smooth examinations. Your facility benefits from a reputation for quality, by offering reliable imaging services based on Philips proven technology.
