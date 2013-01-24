Početna
Priprema hrane

Priprema hrane

*Prikazane specifikacije nisu primjenjive na sve proizvode unutar svakog asortimana
VišePriprema hrane

  • Kuhinjski aparati

    za pripremu hrane i pića

    Otkrijte naše aparate za pripremu hrane

    • Sokovnik
       

      Sokovnik

      • Maximum nutrition, minimum fuss
      • Easy to clean as all parts are dishwasher safe
      • 1 Minute QuickClean



    • Blender
       

      Blender

      • Finest, smoothest blender results through advanced technology
      • Philips blender makes it easy with product innovation and guidance to unlock full potential of recipes
      • Philips blender has a range of innovative accessories to deliver a great result

    • Ručni blender
       

      Ručni blender

      • Versatile and multifunctional via a broad range of accessories
      • Intuitive speed control through the SpeedTouch technology
      • Optimal blending results with the innovative ProMix bar

    • Multipraktik
       

      Multipraktik

      • Versatile solution for your kitchen needs
      • Easy processing and effortless cleaning
      • Carefully selected accessories for best results

    • Seckalica
       

      Seckalica

      • Easy to operate with a simple press on the top
      • Fine chopping with high-speed blade
      • Quick and easy to clean all parts with water or simply place them in the dishwasher

    • Cediljka za agrume
       

      Cediljka za agrume

      • Enjoy your fresh juice in seconds
      • Easy to clean as all parts are dishwasher safe
      • Compact design needs minimal space to store

