USB-C monitori sa bazom

    Odaberite  rešenje sa USB-C bazom po svojoj meri:

    USB-C baza

    Izuzetna snaga


    Zaboravite na punjače i kablove za napajanje. Jedan USB-C port pruža do 90 W laptopu ili pametnim uređajima, za red i praktičnost u digitalnom radnom prostoru. Philips monitori se testiraju radi garantovanja kompatibilnosti sa širokim opsegom brendova i modela laptopova i telefona.
    Podaci

    Munjevita brzina


    Najnoviji USB 3.2 standard pruža 20 puta veću brzinu u odnosu na USB 2.0, pa postižete veću produktivnost pošto se podaci sada prenose za delić vremena u odnosu na ono na šta ste navikli. Na primer, ceo 4K film može da se prebaci za manje od 60 sekundi.
    Ethernet

    Eternet RJ45


    Iznad USB baze sa više portova jedinstveno nudimo i Ethernet (RJ45) port za dodatnu praktičnost.

    Inovativno povezivanje uz USB bazu

    Inovativno povezivanje uz USB bazu
    USB-C


    Jedan USB-C port zaista može da promeni korisnički doživljaj i način na koji radite. Nema više punjača, kao ni kablova za napajanje i prenos signala – ovo sveobuhvatno rešenje pruža do 90 W laptopu ili pametnim uređajima i unosi red u vaš digitalni radni prostor.
    Pogledajte USB-C monitore

    USB-C proizvodi

    USB baza


    Najbolje rešenje, dizajnirano za korporativna i kancelarijska okruženja, je jedinstvena USB-C baza koja kombinuje USB-C, RJ45 i DP izlaz za dodatnu praktičnost. Ovo savršeno zamenjuje glomazne spoljne samostalne baze i smanjuje neželjenu gužvu na stolovima, ali uz garantovano kvalitetnu vezu.
    Pogledajte monitore sa USB bazom

    Proizvodi sa USB bazom

    USB Docking Pro


    Za profesionalne korisnike kojima je potrebno najnaprednije i najsveobuhvatnije vertikalno rešenje, kompanija Philips je osmislila monitore koji omogućavaju još svestranije povezivanje sa univerzalnom replikacijom portova i garantovano visokim kvalitetom za napajanje, podatke i prenos zvuka/videa. Pored toga, naši profesionalni monitori su opremljeni s tehnikom HDR, naprednim panelima, visokom rezolucijom i većim dimenzijama ekrana za povećanu produktivnost. 
    Pogledajte Docking Pro

    USB Docking Pro

    Hibridna veza


    Za profesionalne uporabnike, ki potrebujejo najnaprednejšo in najbolj vsestransko navpično rešitev, je Philips zasnoval monitorje, ki omogočajo še višjo povezljivost z univerzalno replikacijo vrat ter zagotavljajo višjo kakovost prenosa napajanja, podatkov ter zvoka in videa. Naše profesionalne monitorje odlikujejo tudi HDR, napredna plošča, visoka ločljivost in večja velikost zaslona, kar omogoča višjo produktivnost. 
    Hibridna veza
    Pogledajte monitore sa hibridnom vezom

    Proizvodi sa hibridnom vezom

    Pomoć, podrška i ažuriranja

    Registrujte monitor

    Kreirajte besplatni „My Philips“ nalog da biste registrovali novi monitor. Nakon registracije ćemo vas obaveštavati kada budu dostupna nova ažuriranja.
    Registrujte se za My Philips

    Ažuriranja softvera

    Održite najbolje performanse Philips monitora. Ako postoji novo ažuriranje softvera, pronaći ćete ga ovde. A ako ste izgubili upravljačke programe, takođe možete besplatno da ih preuzmete ovde.
    Pronađite ažuriranja

    Platforma za podršku

    Najbrži način da rešite tehničke probleme i probleme sa postavkama je da pogledate vodič za rešavanje problema sa Philips monitorom. Upotrebite te praktične savete i trikove da bi monitor ponovo besprekorno funkcionisao za tili čas.
    Pronađite rešenje

    Obratite nam se

    Tu smo da vam pomognemo. Bez obzira na to da li vam je potreban savet u vezi sa kupovinom Philips monitora ili podrška za podešavanje, možete da nam se obratite telefonom, e-poštom ili putem onlajn ćaskanja.
    Obratite se kompaniji Philips

