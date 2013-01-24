Pojmovi za pretragu
FrescoLatte Thermal jug
For milk based specialties lovers, the Saeco FrescoLatte thermal jug keeps the milk cool right next to the coffee machine, without the hassle of going back and forth to the refrigerator. Pogledajte sve pogodnosti
Nažalost, ovaj proizvod više nije dostupan
Ako ispunjavate uslove za povraćaj PDV-a za medicinska sredstva, možete da ga zatražite za ovaj proizvod. Iznos PDV se odbija od cene prikazane iznad. Sve podatke ćete videti u korpi za kupovinu.
The dishwasher safe Saeco Frescolatte thermal jug allows you to relax and enjoy a creamy cappuccino or latte macchiato with no effort at all.
The precious finishing makes the FrescoLatte thermo fit to any kitchen. Stylish and scratch-resistant.
To prevent accidental milk spillage in case the thermo is turned upside down.