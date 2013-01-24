Početna
    -{discount-value}

    For milk based specialties lovers, the Saeco FrescoLatte thermal jug keeps the milk cool right next to the coffee machine, without the hassle of going back and forth to the refrigerator. Pogledajte sve pogodnosti

    Nažalost, ovaj proizvod više nije dostupan

    For milk based specialties lovers, the Saeco FrescoLatte thermal jug keeps the milk cool right next to the coffee machine, without the hassle of going back and forth to the refrigerator. Pogledajte sve pogodnosti

      FrescoLatte Thermal jug

      Right next to your coffee machine

      • Thermal Jug

      Dishwasher safe thermal jug

      The dishwasher safe Saeco Frescolatte thermal jug allows you to relax and enjoy a creamy cappuccino or latte macchiato with no effort at all.

      Stainless Steel premium finishing

      The precious finishing makes the FrescoLatte thermo fit to any kitchen. Stylish and scratch-resistant.

      Unique anti-spill valve

      To prevent accidental milk spillage in case the thermo is turned upside down.

      Tehničke specifikacije

      • Tehničke specifikacije

        Kapacitet
        0,5 L

      • Pakovanje

        Količina
        1 Thermos

