The Philips E line gaming monitor is a great all-around display that delivers serious tear-free gameplay. Sync technology, 144 Hz fast refresh rate and 1 ms deliver smooth entertainment experience no matter whether playing games and watching movies.
TAGH401BL
Unapređen obuhvatajući doživljaj igranja
Uz profesionalnu surround tehnologiju Dirac 3D, izuzetno lagani dizajn, podesivu traku za glavu, poliuretanske jastučiće za uši sa memorijskom penom koji pružaju osećaj hlađenja, precizne drajvere od 40 mm koji daju balansiran zvuk, za bolji obuhvatajući doživljaj igranja za korisnike.
•VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles.
•16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images.
•SmartContrast for rich black details.
•144Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images.
•1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay.
•SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers.
•Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture.
•Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology
•LowBlueMode for easy on-the-eyes productivity
242E1GAJ/00