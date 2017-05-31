Refreshing juices or thick smoothies? A few questions to find what you need.
My favourite drinks are:
Get more vitamins, nutrients and fibre from fresh fruit and vegetables with our slow juicers. Which efficiently handle any ingredients you like.
Which means you can experiment with fruits, hard vegetables, leafy greens, nuts and seeds to create the perfect juice for everyone in the family.
From the softest fruit to the hardest veg, MicroMasticating technology opens up the cells to extract maximum nutrition – even from leafy greens, bananas and nuts. Innovative no-sieve design means cleaning is as simple as running the detachable parts under the tap.
MicroMasticating technology extracts up to 90% of the juice from fruits and vegetables*
Juice directly into your glass, with drip-stop spout
Pre-clean function squeezes out every last drop of juice
* Internal tests on 1000 g each of grapes, apple, blackberry, strawberry, tomato, watermelon, orange and pomegranate.
Cleaning instructions may vary. Please check the product manual for specific recommendations.
Cleaning instructions may vary. Please check the product manual for specific recommendations.
Our powerful centrifugal juicers bring out the best, even from the toughest fruit and vegetables. Mix and match to experiment with your favourites and find that perfect combination.
A thicker textured juice has the added benefit of healthy fibre. Now the whole family can enjoy juice the way they like it with FiberBoost technology.
Innovative FiberBoost technology sends up to 50% more fiber to your glass when you choose to. An extra-large feeding tube cuts down on prep work and QuickClean technology cleans up in just 60 seconds.
Choose up to 50% more fiber for thicker, healthier juice
Powerful 1200 W motor handles even tough fruit and vegetables
Juice up to 3 L in one go before emptying
Cleaning instructions may vary. Please check the product manual for specific recommendations.
For fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, nuts
Smooth, thick juice
Concentrated liquid
For fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, nuts
Smooth, thick juice
Concentrated liquid
For fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, nuts
Smooth, thick juice
Concentrated liquid
For fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, nuts
Smooth, thick juice
Concentrated liquid
For fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, nuts
Smooth, thick juice
Concentrated liquid
For fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, nuts
Smooth, thick juice
Concentrated liquid
|
Avance Collection
Avance Collection
Sokovnik
|
|
Power
|
|
|
|
|
Technology
|
|
|
|
|
Juice Extraction
|
|
|
|
|
Additional Features
|
|
|
|
|
*Internal tests on 1000g each of grapes, apples, blackberries, strawberries, tomatoes, watermelon, oranges, pomegranates
**Internal tests on 1000g each of pomegranate and watermelon
Get the most out of your Philips masticating juicer with these delicious and healthy recipes.
Download the Philips Healthy Drinks app now. It’s a handy way to get the most out of juicing and blending by expanding your repertoire of tasty juicer recipes.
Start making healthy and delicious juices from vitamin-rich ingredients such as beetroot, carrot, watermelon or orange
Get the app:
Klikom na link napustićete službenu web stranicu kompanije Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Svi linkovi na web-stranice trećih strana koje se mogu pojaviti na ovim stranicama date su samo radi Vašeg komfora i ni na koji način ne predstavljaju bilo kakvu povezanost ili odobravanje informacija koje se nalaze na tim povezanim web-lokacijama. Philips ne daje nikakve izjave niti garancije bilo koje vrste u vezi s web-lokacijama trećih strana ili informacijama koje se na njima nalaze.Razumem
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Нашу веб страницу је најбоље прегледати у најновијој верзији Мицрософт Едге, Гоогле Цхроме или Фирефок.