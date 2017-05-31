Pojmovi za pretragu

1

Philips Juicers

Enjoy more goodness in every glass

See all juicers

Juicers

Blenders 

Juicers

Blenders 

    Why drink juices and smoothies?

    400g
    The WHO recommends 400g of fruit and vegetable per day
    Fruits
    Fruit and vegetables are an integral part of a balanced diet
    Homemade juices
    Homemade juices with fresh ingredients can contain up to 90%* of the nutrients in fruits and vegetables
    * Internal tests on grapes, watermelon, tomato, apple, orange, strawberry and pineapple extracting, ranging from 69% to 92% depending on fruit.

    Find a product that's right for you

     

    Refreshing juices or thick smoothies? A few questions to find what you need.

     

    My favourite drinks are:
    Clear & refreshing smoothy

    Clear & refreshing

    Smooth & creamy smoothy

    Smooth & creamy

    Thick & satisfying smoothy

    Thick & satisfying

    Philips Slow Juicers


    Get more vitamins, nutrients and fibre from fresh fruit and vegetables with our slow juicers. Which efficiently handle any ingredients you like.

     

    Which means you can experiment with fruits, hard vegetables, leafy greens, nuts and seeds to create the perfect juice for everyone in the family.
    Philips Avance MicroMasticating juicer HR1947/31

    Extract up to 90% of the juice*
    with effortless cleanup in 60 seconds

    Philips Avance MicroMasticating juicer
     HR1947/31

    Budite prvi koji će oceniti ovaj artikal

    From the softest fruit to the hardest veg, MicroMasticating technology opens up the cells to extract maximum nutrition – even from leafy greens, bananas and nuts. Innovative no-sieve design means cleaning is as simple as running the detachable parts under the tap.

    MicroMasticating technology extracts up to 90% of the juice from fruits and vegetables*

    Juice directly into your glass, with drip-stop spout

    Pre-clean function squeezes out every last drop of juice

    IF Design Award 2016

    MicroMasticating technology: Get up to 90%* of your favourite fruit

     

    1. It cuts the ingredients into small pieces
    2. It slowly squeezes the juice from your fruits and vegetables
    3. At 300 revolutions per minute the screw presses the juice from the fruit under high pressure

     

    * Internal tests on 1000 g each of grapes, apple, blackberry, strawberry, tomato, watermelon, orange and pomegranate.
    Leaves and greens icon

    Leaves, greens and nuts

    Leaves and greens are full of fibre and vitamins, and are great ingredients for healthy juices; all of which can be processed in this juicer. Wheatgrass, spinach and many others can be a great addition to your daily juices. You can even use certain kind of nuts, like almonds, to prepare almond milk. 
    Soft fruits to hard vegetables icon

    Soft fruits to hard vegetables

    With our MicroMasticating technology making delicious and healthy juices from soft fruits and hard vegetables is simple. You can easily create juices using softer fruits such as bananas or mangos, to harder vegetables like carrots or ginger. 
    Larger feeding tubes icon

    Larger feeding tubes

    Save time and start juicing faster with our large feeding tubes that allow you to juice even large fruit and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting.
    a person holding an iron

    Easy & convenient from start to finish

     

    • A special pre-clean function squeezes the last drops of juice into your glass and rinses the juicer at the same time.
    • QuickClean allows you to detach and rinse everything clean under tap water in just 60 seconds.
    • Our unique no-sieve design makes clean-up a breeze without sponges or brushes.
    • Our innovative drip-stop spout keeps your counter clean between glasses.
    • Detachable dishwasher safe parts

     

    Cleaning instructions may vary. Please check the product manual for specific recommendations.

    Easy & convenient from start to finish

     

    • A special pre-clean function squeezes the last drops of juice into your glass and rinses the juicer at the same time.
    • QuickClean allows you to detach and rinse everything clean under tap water in just 60 seconds.
    • Our unique no-sieve design makes clean-up a breeze without sponges or brushes.
    • Our innovative drip-stop spout keeps your counter clean between glasses.
    • Detachable dishwasher safe parts

     

    Cleaning instructions may vary. Please check the product manual for specific recommendations.

    Philips Centrifugal Juicers


    Our powerful centrifugal juicers bring out the best, even from the toughest fruit and vegetables. Mix and match to experiment with your favourites and find that perfect combination.

     

    A thicker textured juice has the added benefit of healthy fibre. Now the whole family can enjoy juice the way they like it with FiberBoost technology.
    Philips Avance centrifugal juicer
    Philips Avance centrifugal juicer video

    Fresh juice how you like it
    Choose clear or textured with extra healthy fiber
    Philips Avance centrifugal juicer 

    HR1922/21

    Budite prvi koji će oceniti ovaj artikal

    Innovative FiberBoost technology sends up to 50% more fiber to your glass when you choose to. An extra-large feeding tube cuts down on prep work and QuickClean technology cleans up in just 60 seconds.

    Choose up to 50% more fiber for thicker, healthier juice

    Powerful 1200 W motor handles even tough fruit and vegetables

    Juice up to 3 L in one go before emptying

    IF Design Award 2016
    Transparent Pixel

    Easy juicing & clean-up  

     

    • Extra large feeding tube minimizes prep time
    • Juice up to 3 L in one go
    • Pre-clean function & QuickClean technology
    • Quick and easy assembly of all parts

     

    Cleaning instructions may vary. Please check the product manual for specific recommendations.
    FiberBoost technology

    FiberBoost technology

    Choose the texture of juice you prefer, selecting with the switch of a button from a refreshing clear juice to a more creamy juice with up to 50% more fiber. 
    Quick clean technology

    Clean in 1 minute

    QuickClean™ technology means your juicer is clean in 1 minute. Simply pour water into the juicer for a quick pre-cleaning. Then fibers and bits wipe and rinse away with ease.
    XXL Feeding tube

    XXL Feeding tube

    The 80-mm extra-large feeding tube allows you to juice even large fruit and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting.

    Super smooth juice or high nutrition smoothies, what’s the right product for you?

    Philips centrifugal juicer HR1922

    Philips Centrifugal Juicers

    Refreshing healthy juice
    • For fruits, vegetables
    • Refreshing juice
    • Clear liquid
    • Fiber
    1 star
    • Vitamins
    5 stars
    Learn more
    Philips slow juicer HR1947

    Philips Slow Juicers

    Concentrated shot of nutrition
    • For fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, nuts
    • Smooth, thick juice
    • Concentrated liquid

    For fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, nuts

    Smooth, thick juice

    Concentrated liquid

    For fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, nuts

    Smooth, thick juice

    Concentrated liquid

    For fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, nuts

    Smooth, thick juice

    Concentrated liquid
    • Fiber
    3 stars
    • Vitamins
    5 stars
    Learn more
    Philips blender HR3868

    Philips Blenders


    Fibre rich smoothies
    • For vegetables, fruit, leafy vegetables, nuts, ice
    • Smooth, thick juice
    • Concentrated liquid

    For fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, nuts

    Smooth, thick juice

    Concentrated liquid

    For fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, nuts

    Smooth, thick juice

    Concentrated liquid

    For fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, nuts

    Smooth, thick juice

    Concentrated liquid
    • Fiber
    5 stars
    • Vitamins
    5 stars
    Learn more

    Avance Collection

    Avance Collection

    Avance Collection

    Sokovnik
    Uporedite sa trenutnom selekcijom

    Power
    • 200W
    • 150W
    • 1200W
    • 500W

    Technology
    • MicroMasticating
      QuickClean
    • Masticating
      QuickClean
    • FiberBoost
      QuickClean
    • QuickClean

    Juice Extraction
    • MicroMasticating technology extracts up to 90% of the juice from fruits and vegetables
    • Masticating technology extracts up to 80% of the juice from fruits and vegetables
    • Up to 3 liters in one go
    • Up to 1 liters in one go

    Additional Features
    • Drip Stop
      Pre-clean
      Dishwasher safe parts
    • Drip Stop
      XL feeding tube
      Dishwasher safe parts
    • Drip Stop
      XXL feeding tube
      Dishwasher safe parts
    • Dishwasher safe parts

    *Internal tests on 1000g each of grapes, apples, blackberries, strawberries, tomatoes, watermelon, oranges, pomegranates

    **Internal tests on 1000g each of pomegranate and watermelon

    Get inspired with the Healthy Drinks app

     

    Get the most out of your Philips masticating juicer with these delicious and healthy recipes.

     
    Carrot Ginger smoothie
    Carrot and Ginger Juice with Lime
    Organic Apple Pear Juice
    Organic Apple Pear Juice
    See all recipes
    Healthy juice app

    Healthy Drinks at your fingertips

     

    Download the Philips Healthy Drinks app now.  It’s a handy way to get the most out of juicing and blending by expanding your repertoire of tasty juicer recipes.

     

    Start making healthy and delicious juices from vitamin-rich ingredients such as beetroot, carrot, watermelon or orange

     

    Get the app:
    App store
    Google play store
    Learn more about the app

    Support

    Find the Manuals, FAQs and documentation you need

    Open support section
    Nazad na druga pitanja
    Nazad na druga pitanja
    Registrujte svoj proizvod
    Parts and accessories

    Are you looking for parts and accessories for your product?

    Search

    Klikom na link napustićete službenu web stranicu kompanije Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Svi linkovi na web-stranice trećih strana koje se mogu pojaviti na ovim stranicama date su samo radi Vašeg komfora i ni na koji način ne predstavljaju bilo kakvu povezanost ili odobravanje informacija koje se nalaze na tim povezanim web-lokacijama. Philips ne daje nikakve izjave niti garancije bilo koje vrste u vezi s web-lokacijama trećih strana ili informacijama koje se na njima nalaze.

    Razumem

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    Нашу веб страницу је најбоље прегледати у најновијој верзији Мицрософт Едге, Гоогле Цхроме или Фирефок.